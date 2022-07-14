Kim Kardashian unveils new photos with her four children!

This Wednesday, July 13, 2022, Kim Kardashian made the buzz on Instagram. And for good reason, the businesswoman posed with her 4 children.

For Kim Kardashian, family is sacred. This Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the star has also makes the buzz with his children. This time, the ex of Kanye West is immortalized with them at the beach. You will see, the shot is incredible! MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Pete Davidson wants a baby with Kim Kardashian

Every day, Kim Kardashian unleashes passions in the media. It must be said that his private life is also the business of countless tabloids.

Over the years, the influencer has clearly doing business. With her illustrious family, the main interested party knows how to make the buzz.

It all started with Keeping Up With The Kardashians ! In the process, Kim Kardashian also saw her notoriety explode by rubbing shoulders with Kanye West.

In his own way, the rapper opened his eyes to him. gateways to the fashion planet. Thanks to him, the lovebirds have made – in the past – the A from Vogue. It’s not nothing !

Together, the couple also had 4 children. But in 2022, the duo separated to everyone’s surprise.

Obviously, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were no longer on the same wavelength. After ups and downs, the ex-lovers finally found a balance after their separation.

If the interpreter of “Stronger” flutters, Kris Jenner’s daughter has found love again with Pete Davidson. And the comedian would also like to become a dad very soon.

” I am definitely a family guy. What I would like above all, and which I have not yet realized, is to have a child”, he thus confessed for Kevin Hart. ” This is my dream “.

The message got through… To be continued! For her part, Kim Kardashian is taking full advantage of hers at the moment. The proof in pictures!

The star’s children steal the show

As you can see, Kim Kardashian proudly poses with North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint! Obviously, the good mood was there.

As proof, Kanye West’s eldest even has fun to carry his famous mom. That’s to say!

But the duo still ends up in the sea. “Life (note: life)”, simply captioned Kim Kardashian under her snap. In the thread of comments, many Internet users reacted: ” Oh I love ! “, “You are too beautiful”, “Too cute Saint with his little grimaces I crack”, “You are a mother hen, it makes you happy”.

Kim Kardashian’s priority is indeed her little tribe. She also wanted to take her time before introducing them to her new darling.

Daily, Kourtney’s sister also has trouble being strict with them. “When my kids want something, usually candy, they give me this look that goes right through me. I usually give in and I give them what they want”she also confessed to the magazine Parents.

Even during crises, she manages to keep her calm perfectly.. “I’m naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I’m not stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids five and under running around,” concluded Kim Kardashian.