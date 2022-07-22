Kim Kardashian unveils the interior of her impressive private jet, fans are speechless!

The businesswoman is known for doing nothing like everyone else. This time again, it brings everyone together to impress us. It is his new private jet. She even plans to create a completely different range of objects later on to complement the chosen tones. In a video on social media, she shows her fans the almost perfect interior.

The reality TV star buys without counting

L’ex-wife of rapper Kanye West is known to everyone on the Web. Thanks to this reputation that defies all borders, his daily life is steeped in comfort and luxury.

At 41, Kim Kardashian never set limits. She knows what she wants and what it takes to get it. The price never stopped him from getting anything. His wealth and his attitude make many jealous. After all, only a handful of people can afford the way of life she leads.

The little whims she might want are beyond the understanding of the little citizen. It’s the same scenario when Kanye West wanted to buy Universal Music Last year. It’s no wonder one excels in business like these two celebrities.

For her part, Kim Kardashian can afford as much splurge as she wants thanks to the income from its brand SKIMS. At some point, as her business is doing pretty well, she decides to give herself a little present. It is a luxury jet whose interior she will show.

His new fully equipped jet

Kim Kardashian is talking about her again. She just bought herself another overpriced gem. Indeed, in February 2022, it has already opted for a private jet more than a hundred million dollars. For the average people, such a purchase would be the expense of a lifetime. But Kim Kardashian is living a completely different reality that allows her to give herself all the whims.

That’s why, a few months after that, she decides to add a new private jet to her toy collection. The 41-year-old billionaire decides to offer himself this gift herself.

To do this, she has chosen everything down to the smallest detail. All the interior decoration of the house follows the design she had imagined. The choice of colors, materials, arrangement of furniture… Nothing was left to chance.

“I wanted it to be like an extension of me and an extension of my house,” she adds to the cameras.

In her great pride, when Kim Kardashian planned the visit of this new acquisition. In a video, she shows the interior to his fans as well as a panoply of journalists. Like everyone who watched the video, even these professionals were dumbfounded wherever they set foot. The plane emanated an unparalleled luxury.

The device owns the technological innovation billionaire-friendly comfort renowned. The seats are covered with a very soft material. Each of them is also equipped with its own blanket, a silky pillow and a phone charger integrated into the matrix.

To top it all, the jet has two bathrooms placed on either side of it. On board, passengers won’t wear their shoes. The Star has prepared a personalized assortment of SKIMS brand slippers for them.

A princely summer vacation

The visit took place on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. During the interview, she launches a video call to contact her new darling Pete Davidson.

She describes to him how well the engineers worked on making the device. She takes the opportunity to show him another very special piece. This is a room with two queen beds. Each is covered with a large white cloth.

The comedian is immediately conquered. He even thinks spend the next vacation there with his beautiful. In doing so, they would also mark the couple’s first summer. They have been living in mad love since the end of 2021 at Saturday Night Live, during which they exchanged a passionate kiss.

But as you might expect, Kanye West, her ex-husband seems doubtful for such a vacation. He didn’t hesitate to show his displeasure when he attacked the new darling on social networks.

For several months now, the two ex-spouses no longer maintain the same tension as before. She even began to devote herself solely to her new love story with Pete Davidson.

However, this did not prevent the discomfort from setting in, when the rapper had learned thatthey were planning to spend a vacation with his 4 children (Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm).