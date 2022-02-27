Kim Kardashian urgently needs a divorce and accuses Kanye West of hindering the process

It is no secret to anyone that Kim Kardashian’s marriage began to deteriorate from the moment he decided to run as an independent president in the US.

Since then, the couple has been involved in a series of loyal problems that seems to have no end, putting their children in the middle of the situation, since he assures that she does not let him see them.

However, the two have tried to move on with their respective lives and next to new people, she being the one who has a more formal relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

But Kanye has been related to other people, so now it is revealed that he wants to set a few conditions to free the famous businesswoman completely.

It should be noted that according to different US media, the one who is most in a hurry to get her freedom is Kylie Jenner’s older sister, since she has been waiting for a resolution for just over a year.

And it is that her fans have come to speculate that the 41-year-old model would be looking to marry Davidson for the fourth time, something that has not been confirmed by the socialite.

It should be noted that the process has become increasingly tedious, as many things have come to light, the most important being: the custody of their four children, and the heritage they both built.

The couple has been worsening their relationship.

But now, it is revealed that the rapper has put a series of desires to sign the divorce once and for all and here we tell you what it is about.

Kanye West Conditions

According to the singer’s latest statements, there has been some friction between Kim and her partner for not being able to enter the house that they will both share, while she alleges that her temper has become much more violent.

However, the singer is willing to sign the divorce despite the attempts he has made to get her back, but this will be under some conditions.

The couple has been worsening their relationship.

And it is that the singer has tried on more than one occasion to recover his marriage, and that is that on February 14, West sent Kim a truck full of flowers, something that she described as pathetic.

Within everything, the singer asks for three important conditions to give in to the divorce:

The right of reimbursement: this means, receiving the money that each of the parties owes to the other, regardless of the death of one of them.

this means, receiving the money that each of the parties owes to the other, regardless of the death of one of them. Asset lock: the commitment that Kim does not transfer the assets he has with his ex.

the commitment that Kim does not transfer the assets he has with his ex. That she waive marital secrecy or privilege: this means that private conversations between the two can be used during the divorce process.

So far, the leader of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has not made any statement or given in to such requests from the father of her four children.

So far, Kim has not given in to the requests.

