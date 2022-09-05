Kim Kardashian Used Pete Davidson as a “Pawn” According to Ye!

After 9 months of love, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have decided to separate. A break that is not really a coincidence to believe Ye!

For many months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson unleashed passions with their couple. But to believe Yes, the comedian would have had the mission to keep him away from the mother of his children. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian wants to move on

Kim Kardashian keeps doing talk about her internationally. It all started with his show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”!

With her essential family, the star has had the merit of making the buzz. In her own way, the businesswoman has also revolutionized the world of reality TV.

On behalf of her clan, Kris Jenner is ready for anything. It is mainly the momager who controls a master’s hand the empire of his people.

To this day, Kim Kardashian is the head of countless brands. Besides his career, his private life is just as thrilling.

Many of his fans regret his relationship with Kanye West. Together, the lovebirds had 4 children: North, Saint, Chicago, Psalm.

If they are separated, the Kimye focus above all on the well-being of their offspring. “The most important thing is to be there for them”, confessed Kim Kardashian for ABC.

But also : “Anyway, even in this crazy life that we lead, we really have to continue to dialogue with our children. Kanye and I had multiple conversations. We have to talk every day about children ».

And to conclude: “So there you go, I hate that it had to happen like this, but […] Kanye and I will always be from the same family. »

Was Pete Davidson manipulated?

After breaking up with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian smiles again thanks to Pete Davidson. “He’s awesome, he’s really awesome. He’s a really good guy.” has also delivered Kris Jenner to our colleagues. “He makes her laugh. She laughs all the time”.

And that’s not all ! Kanye West and the famous comedian have also met several times clashed on social networks. In the midst of turmoil, the businesswoman struggled to calm the game between the two men.

Last August, Kim Kardashian created a surprise by formalizing her separation from Pete Davidson. ” Their age difference was becoming more and more apparent. She’s more mature than Pete. Kim was exhausted and as he was in Australia, the jet lag was very difficult for them (…)”, reported News Magazine.

And to conclude: The children were unaware of the feud their father had with Pete. It was useless. It just brought unwanted attention and grief to the family. She is their mother first and foremost, so she puts them first. Kanye knows there’s no way he and Kim will get back together, he wants her to be happy“.

In any case, Yes aka Kanye West has things to say! On Instagram, the interpreter of Stronger has also completely let go!

One of his comments left no one indifferent. ” Hi North, I’m Skete, look at my Tattooooos”, wrote the star on the Web. “I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your father in hopes he’ll do something illegal so we can get him out of your life.” »

A well-felt tackle that could ignite the powder. To be continued…