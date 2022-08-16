Kim Kardashian vacations with family after split from Pete Davidson

Summer fun! Kim Kardashian traveled to Idaho to spend time with his family after his recent separation from pete davidson.

The Skims founder, 41, recounted her outdoor adventures in what appeared to be Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – where her sister Kourtney Kardashian and brother-in-law Travis Barker have a holiday home – as she spent time with friends and family, including her 9-year-old daughter North. “This is the scream for me lol,” Kim wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 15, alongside a video of her learning to wakeboard while out on a lake.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum then shared a snapshot of her “after boat hair” as she made her way home from the water.

Along with trying her hand at water sports, Kim overcame her fear of heights and walked along a rope bridge suspended through the treetops in an Idaho forest. “I cried every step of the way because I’m dizzy, but I did it and I promise I’ll never do it again,” the SKKN founder wrote in the caption of a photo of the shared excursion via her Instagram story. She echoed those sentiments in a music video taken by North, where she said, “Never again. No one will ever talk to me about that again.

Despite her fear of heights, Kim also managed to zipline with her eldest daughter, joking in a social media upload, “My eyes were closed the whole time so I’m glad I have these videos to see at how beautiful the scenery has been.” North, meanwhile, seemed to be enjoying her dizzying adventure, which she and Kim chronicled in a video shared to their joint TikTok account on Monday.

Kim’s vacation comes just a week later We Weekly confirmed that she and Davidson, 28, have decided to call it quits. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but that’s the way it is,” a source exclusively revealed about the breakup earlier this month, adding that the exes will “remain friends” and have nothing but ” respect” for each other.

The former couple, who hit it off after Kim did Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, ultimately weren’t able to make things work amid their respective busy schedules, a second insider exclusively says We shortly after the breakup made headlines. “There really wasn’t any drama between them when they decided to go their separate ways. It was something they were talking about; it wasn’t a sudden breakup,” the source explained. “They each have busy schedules and the distance has made it difficult. Kim travels a lot and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his filming schedule.

The insider continued, “They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories.”

After the split, We confirmed that Davidson started trauma therapy in part because of Kanye West‘s aggressive messages both during and after the comedian’s relationship with the reality TV star. Just three days after the duo’s split was announced, the Yeezy creator, 45, shared a photo of a mockup New York Times cover via Instagram that read “Skete Davidson is dead at 28.” He added no further captions and the post has since been deleted.

A source said exclusively We that Kim — who shares North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the rapper — was “furious” about the post and confronted her ex-husband about it. “This is another one of her outbursts and it’s no joke to her,” the insider added. “She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded that he remove them.”

The Kim and Kourtney take on New York alum filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Although the estranged couple are still working out the details of their separation, Kim was declared legally single in March.

“I’m not chasing anything and that’s the best feeling. Whether it’s at the beginning of your career in search of fame, money, a relationship or happiness. Like, it’s all right here,” Kim said of life after divorce during a June episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “When I turned 40 everyone said it was the best sex of your life.”

