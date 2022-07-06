Kim Kardashian very thin: discover the price above ground of her flashy leggings for Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian is in Paris to attend Fashion Week. Photographed on Tuesday, July 5, the reality star was seen very thin, in an overpriced flashy outfit.

Kim Kardashian is back in Paris near five years after his assault. Kanye West’s ex-wife made the trip to attend the Fashion Week. On Tuesday July 5, she was photographed getting out of a car with her daughter, North West. A release that was obviously very noticed especially with the flashy outfit of the reality star. Indeed, Kim, 41, wore a green outfit flashy. This is a set consisting of a camouflage t-shirt and leggings, the price of which is estimated at £2,300according to DailyMail.

To complete her outfit which does not lack pep, Kim Kardashian had worn a pair of heels. Its magnificent coloring and her little silver handbag contributed to its simply dazzling look. As for her daughter, who just turned 9, she wore an oversized teddy. Sunglasses, wide pants and platform shoes, North West was just as radiant as her mom. Kim and Kanye’s daughter had a signed bag Balenciagaofworth £1350. At his feet, fangs, still from the brand Balenciaga, worth £675.

Bad memories at Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian, 41,’s outfit also showed off her recent weight loss. According to the DailyMailshe would have lost about 21 lbs, or 9-10 kg. Note that his mother, Kris Jenner, also made the trip for Fashion Week. She has, moreover, been seen in the company of her companion, Corey Gamble.

Recall that Kim Kardashian has only good memories of Paris and especially of Fashion Week. After all, on her trip to attend Fashion Week 2016, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie’s sister had been victim of an attack in his hotel. She had been handcuffed in her bathroom by the robbers who left with her jewelry.