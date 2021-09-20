Kim Kardashian victim of body shaming: “They killed my …”

Kim Kardashian’s first pregnancy was not easy at all, the media have often judged the body of the well-known influencer: she even came to hate herself, let’s find out more.

When she was pregnant with her first child North, the meanness of the media on her body made her suffer a lot: the terrible tale.

Kim Kardashian, victim of body shaming

Kim Kardashian, because of the body shamers, during her first pregnancy, she suffered a great deal.

He told about it in the podcast of Kristen Bell and Monica Padman We are supported by, revealing:

“I had gained a lot. I hated how I felt. I hated how I looked. I had seen my pregnant mother, my pregnant sisters, and they seemed so pretty to me… But for me it wasn’t like that ”.

But her mood got worse when the media “brutalized” her:

“No matter how famous one is or how exposed his life is, no one deserves to be treated with so much cruelty. “

Her body had changed a lot in 6 weeks and this made her suffer a lot:

“I also had to undergo the pressure of being continually criticized and compared to other pregnant women. My self-esteem was shattered“.

Kim Kardashian, the difficult pathology

Kim also talked about another very serious problem, which she faced during her first pregnancy, namely the preeclampsia.

It is a pathology characterized by hypertension that caused a excessive swelling of the feet and face.

Plus she had to give birth early with a emergency delivery:

“Has been all crazy. I didn’t want to leave the house anymore. I was crying all the time. I wanted the body I had before pregnancy ”.

After the birth of North, who is now 8, Kardashian sweated a lot to get back to his ideal weight, as he had gained more than 31 kilos:

“I was too embarrassed to go to the gym. I didn’t want people to look at me while I was trying to lose weight. It was hellishly hot in the garage in the summer. But I was training there, with my daughter next to me, in the stroller“.

A story of a situation that many women know.

Thanks to his statements and his strength, he has made many people feel less alone.

