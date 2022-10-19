Kim Kardashian violently clashed because of this unexpected change!

Kim Kardashian fans do not at all validate this new cut of their idol! We tell you more.

Kim Kardashian under fire from critics! Her fans think she opted for a drastic hair change. MCE TV tells you everything.

His physique, his priority

As usual, Kim Kardashian is followed very closely by her large community of fans. The pretty blonde indeed has more 330 million followers on Instagram alone.

Suffice to say that his every move is watched by this army of fans. Moreover, the latter do not hesitate to comment on his photos and give their opinion on the life of their idol.

Lately, Kim Kardashian seems to want to change her look. Last July, the ex of Kanye West decided to separate of his XXL ass! Just that.

You should know that the pretty mother of 4 children cares a lot about her physique. Indeed, she had confided in an interview. “I care about my physique. I really, deeply care about what I look like. Maybe more than 90% of the people on this planet” she had specified. And we take her at her word!

“It’s not easy as a mother, when you’re exhausted at the end of the day, or when you’re studying, and that’s me. I do my care late at night. When everyone is in bed, I do laser treatments. » adds the mother.

Kim Kardashian therefore does not hide that her physique is very important to her. And obviously for his fans too! The latter are also worried that she chose a surprising new hairstyle. We tell you more.

Kim Kardashian bald?

Just a few hours ago, Kim Kardashian shared a new photo on her Instagram account. To the delight of his fans! But these last had a big surprise.

Indeed, the young woman looks bald in his photo. Something to worry about his millions of fans! Did she take the leap? Has she shaved her head? Do we live a Britney Spears Again?

The answer and no, no and no. Kim Kardashian didn’t touch her hair. The pretty blonde simply opted for a ponytail pulled back.

The angle of the photo not being the most flattering, the young mother therefore appears bald in the photo! On her Instagram photo, the young woman poses alongside her friends. She wore a cute black turtleneck and chunky gold earrings.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram followers thought her hair had been damaged due to discoloration. Indeed, the pretty brownI went blonde there some time. A coloring that she had already tested before and that she seems to love.

Anyway Kim Kardashian didn’t shave his head at all! Indeed, the pretty mom still enjoys beautiful long hair. In more recent photos, she also showed her hair down as she posed in front of the mirror. More fear than harm therefore for the fans!