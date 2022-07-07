Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga… Brad Pitt doesn’t recognize anyone…

FIL DES STARS – All the people news is in “20 Minutes”

July 7, 2022

Elon Musk had twins just before the birth of his second child with Grimes

Elon Musk had twins in the greatest secrecy with an employee of one of his start-ups, Novalink, Shivon Zilis, last November… a few months before the birth of his second child with Grimes! According to Insider, the two children were born in Austin, Texas, and in April the parents asked a Texas court to change the marital status of the children, so that they had “the last name of their father, and the their mother’s name as a second name.

The gender of the twins has not been made public, and Elon Musk has yet to comment on the information.

Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga

Brad Pitt can’t recognize people

Brad Pitt recently spoke about the disease he suffers from, prosopagnosia, which prevents him from recognizing people. He explained to QG that this has a rather unpleasant consequence: he passes for someone haughty because he does not memorize faces! “Nobody believes me. I would like to meet someone like that! he exclaimed. “We meet so many people. Then we meet them again,” he explains, not without humour. “So many people hate me because they think I disrespect them,” the star adds. Brad Pitt had already raised the subject in 2013 withEsquireexplaining to prefer r(…) Read more at 20minutes

