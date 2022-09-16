Kim Kardashian wants to date a doctor after Pete Davidson!

After Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian would be ready to move forward and knows very well what she is looking for! We give you more details.

Kim Kardashian is looking for love! The American star thinks that she should go out with a doctor. MCE TV gives you more details.

Kim Kardashian: a heart to take

After 10 years of love, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are splitting up. The parents of 4 children formalized their divorce last year.

After getting married, Kim Kardashian was ready to find love. She then falls under the spell of comedian Pete Davidson.

Very quickly, the two lovers show their complicity on social networks. But after a few months of relationship, Kim Kardashian decides to leave Pete Davidson.

The two stars with busy schedules no longer had time to see each other. So they decided to end their relationship.

A new love failure therefore for the most famous business woman in the United States. But nothing to destroy it. Indeed, Kim Kardashian is still looking for her future love and don’t give up.

After having stories with a rapper and a comedian, the pretty brunette thinks she should look in another direction. “Obviously it’s not working, no matter what I do” she said on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I feel like I have to… go to different places” she added. Love would therefore be found elsewhere for Kim Kardashian! And the young mother knows very well what kind of people she is going to target in the future.

She thinks she should visit “a hospital and meet a doctor”. Or find her future man in a law firm! Logical, for the one who continues her studies to become a lawyer.

She knows what she wants

During her interview, Kim Kardashian confided that she knew what kind of men she wanted to date.

“I think it will be [un] scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, physician [ou] lawyer. Maybe that’s what I’m considering in the future. » she clarified. The star of The Kardashian has therefore decided to change direction in her search for love.

But before finding love, Kim Kardashian has other goals in life. The young mother wishes to complete his law studies.

“I need time to concentrate, to finish my law school” confided the ex-wife of Kanye West. The studies will therefore pass before his next relationship!

Kim Kardashian’s love stories have always intrigued the public. Indeed, in addition to her relationship with Kanye West and Pete Davidson, the pretty brunette has dated other men.

In 2021, rumors had it that she was dating Van Jones. The host of 53 year old found this story absurd. “It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her” he told the media Page Six.

Van Jones then explained that he was collaborating with the young woman for a show. Together, they aimed to get people released from prison. “But it was a cool rumor” he ended up confessing.

Kim Kardashian for her part had not reacted to the rumor. Indeed, she preferred to act as if nothing had happened. Which wasn’t so bad in the end!