Kim Kardashian wants to found a law firm specializing in prison reform

Kim Kardashian would like to create her own law firm.

In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality TV star meets Scott Budnick, founder of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC), to discuss how she could “make a difference” by regarding American prison reform.

“I think it would be cool to start a company that just does justice reform and hires ex-prisoners to run it and work on it,” she said, noting that helping fund trials and inquiries would interest him. I really invest in the people I work with, especially in death penalty cases. »

She then addressed the case of Brandon Bernard, who was sentenced to death for the murders of Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999 and remained on death row until his execution in December 2020.

The 41-year-old star, who passed the ‘baby bar’ law exam on her fourth attempt last December, said she got to know the death row inmate “pretty well” in his final days and that it had been his “last phone call”.

“He was executed, we couldn’t stop that, but that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing because the system is so flawed. I think my goal is just to share this process so people can see what our system really looks like, and how inhumane the death penalty really is,” she said.

In this episode, Kim Kardashian was also seen using her connections to celebrities, including Amy Schumer, Snoop Dogg and James Corden, to draw attention to the case of former death row inmate Julius Jones. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt commuted Stitt’s sentence to life without parole just four hours before his scheduled execution in November.

Discussing her legal work in a new chat with Scott Budnick, Kim Kardashian said her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, would be proud of her commitment.

“It would make him happy. He would say, “You’re crazy,” because he used to say to me, “You shouldn’t do that. He said to me, ‘You’re so vain, you’re not going to want to be a lawyer and you’re going to have so many fucking wrinkles from stress and you’re going to stay up all night,’” she said. told with a smile.