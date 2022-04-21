Kim Kardashian was afraid of hurting Kanye West on Saturday Night Live!

Young starlet Kim Kardashian says she cut part of her Saturday Night Live speech so as not to hurt Kanye!

Kanye West, a susceptible man? Kim Kardashian says she avoided a joke on Saturday Night Live so as not to hurt him! MCE TV gives you more details.

Kim Kardashian knows her limits

For some time, fans have had the opportunity to discover or new facet of Kim Kardashian. The young star of the Incredible family Kardashian is indeed often invited to Saturday Night Live, the legendary NBC show.

And the least we can say is that the pretty brunette knows how to play second degree. It is also a Kim Kardashian full of self-mockery that we were able to discover on the screen.

“I am also surprised to see myself here” she had let go during her first appearance on the show. What did not fail to make the audience of the show.

“I know our country is divided, but I would like America to come together. That’s why I’m here to announce that I’m running for…just kidding guys! I am not a presidential candidate, you cannot have three failed candidates in the same family” continued the young woman referring to the candidacy of her ex-husband, among others.

This week, Kim Kardashian was back on Saturday Night Live set. The young woman once again had many jokes under her arm. But she chose not to reveal some of them.

The young mother has indeed asked to cut a joke about his divorce with Kanye West! We give you more details.

A joke about Ye cut

Kim Kardashian therefore asked to cut a joke regarding her divorce from Kanye West. The part in question was part of the skecht People’s Kourt.

The star of Saturday Night Live, Chris Redd was also to play the role of the young rapper. And ask Kim Kardashian to be his lawyer for his divorce from her.

The young woman finally asked to cut this sequence. Indeed, as she was already making a joke about their divorce in her monologue, she was afraid to go too far!

“Divorce is so sensitive for him” she explained. So she simply told Chris Redd that Kanye West might be hurt by the joke.

Kim Kardashian still clarified that her family was ready to hear her jokes even if they were about her. For Kanye West, it seems to be another matter!

In her opening monologue, the young woman had already referred to her ex-husband. “I married the best rapper of all time. Plus, he’s the richest black man in America.” she said.

Before adding: “A legitimate and talented genius who gave me four incredible children. So when I got divorced, you should know it came down to one thing: her personality! “.

As a reminder, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. The couple separated after 7 years of marriage. Together they share 4 children aged between 2 and 8 years old. Despite the end of their story, the two stars have a lot of respect for each other.