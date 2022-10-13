Kim Kardashian was ‘blindsided’ by reaction to ‘triggered’ work remark

Find a compromise. After raising her eyebrows for her comments about business women, Kim Kardashian attempted to offer more context to his words.

“Just recently, I had a lot of backlash for my Variety article. When I made that statement, it was not a blanket statement to all women,” Kim, 41, told cameras in a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians Thursday, October 13. “Like I don’t think women work hard or don’t respect the work they do because I see it every day.”

Earlier that year, the reality TV star went viral after offering advice to aspiring businesswomen. “Get your fuckin’ ass up and work it,” Kim said Variety during an interview in March. “It seems like no one wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people who want to work.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum also addressed accusations that his family was “famous for being famous.”

“Who gives af-k? We focus on the positive. We work hard,” she added at the time. “If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for it. We don’t need to sing, dance or play; we get to live our lives – and hey, we did. I do not know what to tell you. With all due respect and love, I’m not, like, a bitch.

That same month, Meghan McCain weighed in on the drama, writing for The daily mail, “Kim is an incredibly smart woman, I would never say different. But she really should know better. The unique experience of having a successful or famous parent creates specific and special opportunities that are not available to the vast majority of people, and especially those born into poverty.

The Self-centered The author, for his part, tried to defend his original answer.

“Well, that statement I said was without questions and without conversation,” the beauty mogul said during an interview with hello america in March. “It became a really contextless soundbite. And that piece of sound came from the notion and the question right before which was, “After 20 years in the business, you’re famous for being famous.” My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question which addressed this question about what advice you would give to women.

In response, Varietymain correspondent of Elisabeth Wagmeister fired back at Kim’s recollection of their interview. “That’s not what she claims. I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: “What advice would you give to businesswomen? tweeted the journalist. “The question of being famous for being famous came after this question, actually.”

During the filming of season 2 of The Kardashians, Kim doubled down on the meaning of her advice. “The most important people in my life — who shaped my life and shaped my career and helped me get to where I am today — are all women,” she explained in a confessional during of the new episode. “So, I hated that it was misunderstood and for that, I’m so sorry.”

Scroll down for Kim’s response to the backlash: