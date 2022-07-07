Kim Kardashian was caught photographing her children again

fans of The Kardashians have caught Kim Kardashian in yet another photoshop scandal, as she appears to have photographed her children’s faces in recent photos. Although fans have criticized the Kar-Jenners enough for their own photoshop scandals, their criticisms escalated when fans noticed that they also appeared to be photographing their children. Fans think it’s disturbing for them to impose beauty standards on their children, all of whom are under the age of ten except for Kourtney Kardashian’s 12-year-old son, Mason Disick.

Khloe Kardashian has been attacked in the past for apparently putting filters on photos of her daughter True Thompson. Fans have accused the Good American founder of projecting her own body image issues onto True. Kardashian’s most bizarre child photoshop scandal happened in January, when fans discovered that Kim photoshopped True in photos with her daughter Chicago West at Disneyland. Kim’s daughter was actually at Disneyland with Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster. However, fans believe that since the trip only took place a few months after the Astroworld tragedies, Kylie didn’t want Kim posting photos of Stormi as she remained under the radar for the time being. Khloe had no choice but to admit the photoshopped images because in April she went to Disneyland for True’s birthday and told fans it was her daughter’s first time s was going there, which contradicted the photos published by Kim.

Despite the backlash, the Kardashians continued to use photo-editing tools on their children, as Kim was caught again. Popular Instagram account @problematicfame, known for exposing celebrity photoshop and plastic surgery, shared Kim’s recent post on their story and highlighted how it looks like Kim has altered her children’s faces. The photos Kim shared were from her recent trip to New York with her sons to promote her SKKN skincare line on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Instagram account wrote: “While Kim made some minor changes to herself here, she also made a minor change to her toddler,and added a broken heart emoji.

The account also shared a zoomed-in gif of Psalm’s nose, showing the differences in her appearance in the original paparazzi photo compared to the edited version of the photo that Kim shared on her Instagram page. The account claims that Kim modified her son’s nose to appear smaller in the photo. “As many of you know, this is not the first time that Kim has photographed her children,” they shared. The account then posted other photos revealing more of Kim’s edits, including a photo of her daughter North West where she clearly made her stomach flatter, and a photo of Saint where her frown was altered to be less intense.

While it’s hard to tell if Kim intentionally altered Psalm’s nose or if it was the result of the alteration she made on herself, the other evidence is quite troubling. The family have been criticized for pushing negative body images on young women by constantly editing themselves, despite always having the right to do what they want with their own bodies. However, when it comes to their children, there is no reason for them to impose their insecurities on them. With children so young, they can easily scar them for life by instilling insecurities and body dysmorphia in them. The Kardashians The star will probably have an excuse for why her son looks photoshopped, but she would be doing everyone a favor if she let her children’s natural beauty shine through.

Source: @problematicfame/Instagram

