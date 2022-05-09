Entertainment

Kim Kardashian was sued by Brandy and Ray J’s mother in 2008

Ray J is speaking out for the first time on a lawsuit filed by his mother accusing his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, of stealing from her.

In 2008, Brandy and Ray J’s mother, Sonja Norwood, sued Kim Kardashian and her siblings for stealing up to €120,000 from her American Express card.

Prior to the days of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and Kardashian’s billionaire status, the reality TV star was relatively unknown.

Why was Kim Kardashian sued by Brandy and Ray J’s mother?

Kardashian was working as Brandy’s stylist in 2004 and was allowed to make a purchase with the credit card.

However, Norwood alleges that Kardashian then passed the card to her siblings and continued shopping at Kardashian-owned clothing stores Dash and Smooch for a total of €120,636.

“The investigation revealed that the Kardashians used their two stores and other stores that I never visited to take advantage of me. I can’t wait for the Kardashians to be held accountable for their misconduct in court,” Norwood said in a statement.

The lawsuit also named Khloe, Kourtney and Robert Jr. and seeks money spent between 2006 and 2007 plus 10% interest.

“I did not want to pursue legal action against the Kardashian family without thoroughly investigating the charges and discussing all options, including criminal prosecution, with my family,” Norwood said in reports from People.

