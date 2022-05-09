Kim Kardashian was sued by Brandy and Ray J’s mother in 2008

Ray J is speaking out for the first time on a lawsuit filed by his mother accusing his ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, of stealing from her.

In 2008, Brandy and Ray J’s mother, Sonja Norwood, sued Kim Kardashian and her siblings for stealing up to €120,000 from her American Express card.

Prior to the days of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and Kardashian’s billionaire status, the reality TV star was relatively unknown.

Why was Kim Kardashian sued by Brandy and Ray J’s mother?

Kardashian was working as Brandy’s stylist in 2004 and was allowed to make a purchase with the credit card.

However, Norwood alleges that Kardashian then passed the card to her siblings and continued shopping at Kardashian-owned clothing stores Dash and Smooch for a total of €120,636.

“The investigation revealed that the Kardashians used their two stores and other stores that I never visited to take advantage of me. I can’t wait for the Kardashians to be held accountable for their misconduct in court,” Norwood said in a statement.

The lawsuit also named Khloe, Kourtney and Robert Jr. and seeks money spent between 2006 and 2007 plus 10% interest.

“I did not want to pursue legal action against the Kardashian family without thoroughly investigating the charges and discussing all options, including criminal prosecution, with my family,” Norwood said in reports from People.

Brandy and Ray J would have convinced their mother not to press charges.

Brandy and Ray J, who appeared in the infamous Kardashian sex tape, reportedly asked their mother not to press charges.

“After Ray J and Brandy urged me not to pursue criminal charges because of their past friendship, I decided to give the Kardashians the opportunity to resolve this matter without prosecution,” Norwood said.

“When the fraudulent charges were brought to their attention, they apologized profusely and informed us, through their lawyers, that they would pay the debt in full. However, they have since reneged on that promise.

The Kardashians have denied the allegations.

“The accusations against the Kardashians are baseless. Both Kim and Khloe were employed by the Norwoods and never used their credit cards without their express permission. The Kardashian family is eager to prove the absurdity of these claims in court,” the 2008 statement read.

During this time, Khloe was also working as Brandy’s personal assistant.

The case was later settled out of court in 2009. The lawsuit was dismissed on June 1 with prejudice, meaning the case could not be appealed or retried. deposit.

Ray J says he and Kim Kardashian could still be together if not for the alleged robbery.

“Apart from them stealing money from my family, we would probably still be together now,” Ray J recently told the DailyMail.

“But when it happened, I said I didn’t want to sleep with you anymore – you stole money from my family. That’s why we stopped talking. »

Kim and Ray J’s infamous tape was leaked in 2007, before the lawsuit was filed, and it has never been clarified who shared it or why.

Ray J recently suggested that the tape was posted on purpose by Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner and dismissed the storyline that was set on her ex’s reality show.

The rapper felt that the claim that he had a “second band” was false.

The timing of the tape’s release a year before Norwood officially filed a lawsuit has largely added to the rumor that Kardashian, in some sort of act of revenge, staged its release.

Of course, the tape had already been shared at the time of the trial, but Kim’s involvement in Brandy and Ray J’s family drama is certainly interesting to say the least!

Sydney Taylor is a writer who focuses on current affairs and entertainment topics.