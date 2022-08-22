“Kim Kardashian was throwing the money away, I was there to get it back!” Released from prison, the robber of the star makes new revelations

Thunderbolt on October 3, 2016, when we learned that Kim Kardashian had been the victim of a robbery in the middle of Paris Fashion Week. This week, our colleagues from the British media Vice went to see one of the robbers who tells his version of the facts.

In a documentary explaining how social networks allow thieves to spot their prey, one of Kim Kardashian’s robbers recounts how he and his accomplices prepared before the attack: “I was on the internet and I saw her jewelry, I saw her ring that she was showing all over the place.” He says he and the 11 other robbers did some scouting when they found out Kanye West’s ex was coming to France for Fashion Week.

“Kim Kardashian’s secretary called 911, she thought she was in the United States”

The members of this flight, whose loot is estimated at 10 million euros, are all between 60 and 70 years old. Yunis Abbas, interviewed in the video, says it was extremely easy to enter the star’s mansion, neutralize the concierge, then find the key to his room. Part of the group of “grandpa robbers” seized the jewelry while the assistant tried to call for help. The thief says: “Mrs. Kardashian’s secretary wanted to call for help but she called 911, she thought she was in the United States, which bought us time.” (Editor’s note: In France, the police number is 17, that of the fire brigade is 18. Throughout Europe, it is 112.)

He explains by saying that it was a passing police patrol that noticed the robbery, as the thieves left the scene on foot and on bicycles, with the jewelry of the founder of Skims. Yunis Abbas was arrested by the police because he left DNA traces on the hotel concierge and he already had a long criminal record.

“Guilty ? Nope ! I do not care.”

Yunis Abbas says he didn’t really know Kim Kardashian but knew her husband, Kanye West: “I didn’t know her but I saw one of her series where she threw her diamond in the pool, in an episode of the Kardashian family. I said to myself: “She must have a lot of money, this lady, she doesn’t care at all! Since she was throwing the money away, I was there to get it back, that’s all. Guilty ? Nope ! I do not care.”

The criminal admits that the star must have been traumatized, but, to a question from the journalist on the use of social networks by stars, he answers that the stars “should do a little less voyeurism compared to people who can’t afford it.”

The “robber grandpa” known to the police has been remanded in custody as part of this investigation and is still awaiting trial. He has since written a book about that night of October 3, 2016, but the lawyers seized the copyrights, believing that the promotion of this book – which took place in 2021 – was judged “indecent.”

For her part, Kim Kardashian, who had been kidnapped and tied up during the robbery, confides in an interview that she no longer keeps precious objects at home. We also remember that she was absent from social networks for three months after this attack.