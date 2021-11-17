Kim Kardashian wears a black Rick Owens dress to Paris Hilton’s wedding

Kim Kardashian chooses a black Rick Owens dress for Paris Hilton’s wedding

Defining a fashion icon is a difficult task for those who are about to decree the personalities that more than others have influenced the trend of the costume. The purists of the term remain anchored to black and white shots where Cecil Beaton portrays Marlene Dietrich or the Mitford sisters in Victorian dresses, while the more generous settle for the success of a single successful look to cry out for the fashion miracle. Today, in choosing those who will be remembered tomorrow, it is unanimously agreed on the presence of Kim Kardashian for its ability to make clothing a true political-social statement, from the countless tributes to Cher and her role as a feminist of the jet set to the now legendary Balenciaga outfit at the MET Gala 2021 with a completely covered face, the absolute embodiment of a saying that seemed disused but which confirms with her that fame can also precede someone who does not show up.

After the partnerships with Demna Gvasalia and Kim Jones (which collaborates with its Skims line with a capsule collection), it’s the turn of Rick Owens, designer chosen by Kim to participate in the wedding of historic friend Paris Hilton with entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum. Regardless of the cliché that does not recommend black for weddings, the dress worn for the occasion is a sculptural long model in total-black, with a sweetheart neckline and shaped bustier, while the skirt lightens the rigidity of the whole with a touch of fluidity.

Part of the Spring Summer 2022 collection of the maison, the outfit expresses Owens’ creative acme of recent years, thanks to chiseled silhouettes that are modeled on the ideal of a contemporary woman embodied by the entrepreneur Michèle Lamy, with hints of the Empire style that play on the ideal of a female gladiator that Kim emphasizes through Balenciaga’s classic Knife boots, with Lithoplast XI earrings, another Gvasalia jewel, and a long wrestling braid created by Jesus Guerrero. It is unlikely that the iconicity lies in this seemingly counter-current chromatic choice.

Rather, lies in Kim’s will to always be the diamond in the heart of every event, her shining centerpiece here made even brighter by liters of artificial tan sprayed on her amber skin by make-up artist Isabel Alysa.

