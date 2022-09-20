Kim Kardashian wears cheeky thong bodysuit and thigh high boots for new shoe campaign

Image credit: Stuart Weitzman

Kim Kardashian always wears some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did for the new edition of Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign. In the photo, the 41-year-old wore a plunging black bodysuit with a thong and thigh high boots above the knee.

Kim’s spaghetti strap one-piece featured a low-cut underwire bralette while the back of the jumpsuit was super cheeky revealing her bare buttocks and thighs. She styled her look with a pair of black suede thigh high boots that ended at the middle of her thighs. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair slicked back and parted in the middle in a low ponytail with a sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Kim gushed about her collaboration with the brand: “I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s fall campaign shot by the incredible talent Mario Sorrenti. This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s heritage and its vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to deliver the freshness women really want. I am thrilled to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.

The brand was equally excited to work with Kim, as head of design, Edmundo Castillo, raves, “Kim embodies the woman for whom I draw: she is full of spirit and lives her life on her own terms. Whether it’s bright thigh-high boots, sandals that tie all the way up the leg, or tough, genderless combat boots, I hope women will feel invincible in SW shoes.

