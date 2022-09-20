Entertainment

Kim Kardashian wears cheeky thong bodysuit and thigh high boots for new shoe campaign

Photo of James James1 hour ago
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian leaves her New York hotel and then arrives at
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian puts on her favorite sexy ensemble before a photoshoot in LA The reality star was seen rocking a low cut black sweater that hugged her slim body and a pair of high heel boots for filming. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Images containing children Please Pixelate Face before publication*
Image credit: Stuart Weitzman

Kim Kardashian always wears some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did for the new edition of Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign. In the photo, the 41-year-old wore a plunging black bodysuit with a thong and thigh high boots above the knee.

Kim Kardashian looked sexy in a thong bodysuit with over the knee heeled boots for a new Stuart Weitzman campaign. (Stuart Weitzman)

Kim’s spaghetti strap one-piece featured a low-cut underwire bralette while the back of the jumpsuit was super cheeky revealing her bare buttocks and thighs. She styled her look with a pair of black suede thigh high boots that ended at the middle of her thighs. As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair slicked back and parted in the middle in a low ponytail with a sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Kim gushed about her collaboration with the brand: “I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s fall campaign shot by the incredible talent Mario Sorrenti. This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s heritage and its vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to deliver the freshness women really want. I am thrilled to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.

The brand was equally excited to work with Kim, as head of design, Edmundo Castillo, raves, “Kim embodies the woman for whom I draw: she is full of spirit and lives her life on her own terms. Whether it’s bright thigh-high boots, sandals that tie all the way up the leg, or tough, genderless combat boots, I hope women will feel invincible in SW shoes.

