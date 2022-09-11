Kim Kardashian wears red cat costume at Beyoncé’s birthday party as Kanye dines with Mystery Woman

Image Credit: Maciel / BACKGRID

It wouldn’t be a star-studded Hollywood party without Kim Kardashian arrive in style to steal the show. The point was proven on Saturday (September 10) when the makeup mogul showed up at by Beyoncé 41st birthday in Los Angeles. Looking lovely in red, Kim slipped into a sparkling scarlet cat suit with zebra stripes to rub shoulders with other celebs, like her sister KhloeKhloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, Zendaya, Michael B. Jordan, and Lizzo.

Kim’s ex Kanye West was not present for Beyonce’s celebrity-filled party. After apparently breaking off his fling with chaney-jones, the “Famous” rapper was seen at the Giorgio Baldi celebrity hotspot in Santa Monica with a mystery woman on Friday. The couple looked like they were pals as they left the famous restaurant.

Kanye reportedly said he left Chaney in June. However, the Instagram model denied breaking up with the father-of-four. On June 8, Kanye’s birthday, she posted a TikTok video, saying “Happy birthday baby, I love youuuuu,” along with a short montage of love photos of the couple. Chaney also spoke about a report on the split. “Please stop posting and spreading fake news about my relationship,” she wrote, per Page 6. “Have some respect, it’s his birthday. However, the couple have not been seen together in public since June. This all came after Kanye hung out with the actress Julia Fox for a hot second in early 2022.

Meanwhile, Kim is back on the market after calling off her nine-month romance with pete davidson. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kim is “single and ready to mingle,” but she’s not looking to rush into a new relationship. “Love takes time and at the moment Kim doesn’t have time to invest in anything serious. So while she focuses on her billion-dollar empire, including the launch of her new brand of earbuds, she’s in for the fun. If that includes dating, so be it. But she’s far too involved with her family and focused on herself right now to give too much to anyone else.

