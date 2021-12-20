Kim Kardashian, we’ll soon have to call her “lawyer”

F.orse to many will sound strange, but soon turning to Kim Kardashian, 41, will have to be called “lawyer“. Between shopping spins, managing the children and creating her own clothing line, the American heiress also managed to spending time on books. He studied hard and is managed to pass what, in jargon, is called baby bar, which is the first exam to become a lawyer.

In fact, this term means the first step in qualification procedure by which a lawyer (barrister) is authorized to practice the legal profession in a particular jurisdiction. And she, after two years and three failed attempts, she finally managed to pass this exam, one of the two necessary tests to become a lawyer and practice in California.

Kim Kardashian happy on Twitter

On Twitter, Kim Kardashian’s happiness is overwhelming. “I passed the baby bar!He wrote with a dozen exclamation marks. “Looking at myself in the mirror, I am proud of the woman I see reflected. And for those unfamiliar with my trip to the University of Law, I can assure you it was not easy and I was not recommended“.

Then, she moves on to self-praise, saying she studied hard despite catching Covid and the fever, and that leading lawyers have told her that it would have been a very difficult road, much more complicated than other courses of study. Thanks a slew of lawyers, who took care of her and helped her along her journey, as well as the popular columnist Van Jones.

Thanks and the quote from the father

And, in the end, he also mentions his father, Robert Kardashian, well-known lawyer who passed away in 2003. Over the course of his career, the man OJ Simpson defenses, leading him to acquittal in the trial for the double murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and the young man Ron Goldman.

“My father would be proud and shocked from knowing this is my way, ”wrote Kanye West’s ex-wife. “He would have been the best study partner. They told me that he made fun of those who failed the exam on the first try like he did, but he would have supported me. ‘

Kim Kardashian’s interest in jurisprudence

The interest in the legal career arose in the heiress in tandem with the commitment to civil rights, especially those of prisoners, cultivated in recent years.

She has been asking for a prison reform for some time and has also been a guest since Donald Trump to the White House to talk about this much-discussed issue in the United States. In a while, Attorney Kardashian will be able to deal with it in person.

