Kim Kardashian West gains ownership of Hidden Hills in Kanye’s divorce

Kim Kardashian West And kanye Back She has probably reconciled in the past few weeks, to the point where many people thought the divorce would be overturned, but new documents clearly show that this is not the case … Kim is retiring with the huge Hidden Hills estate that she and Kanye have joined. .

According to court documents filed on Tuesday, Kim will receive $ 60 million for the house, where she and her children have lived since filing for divorce in February. We are told that the former couple negotiated the purchase price of the house which was basically rebuilt from scratch.

Getting Kim to own the house is important, as Kanye was the one who led most of the construction and design work. Work with famous architects such as Axel Vervoordt For several years… even at some point Buy a property next door to expand their field.

We were told that the house negotiations were very cordial between Kim and Kanye, basically they pay cash for things between them as well