Kim Kardashian West protagonist of the ad campaign Balenciaga

The relationship between Balenciaga and celebrities are getting stronger. This is also demonstrated by the maison’s latest installment campaign, in which the group’s brand Kering has enlisted a parterre of stars as ambassadors. And so Kim Kardashian West, Justin Bieber, Isabelle Huppert, Tommy Blue And Marie-Agnès Diene are immortalized by the camera of Stef Mitchellgiving life to a series of shots that will be gradually disclosed in the coming weeks.

The peculiarity of the campaign lies in the fact that these personalities are filmed in a family or work environment. For the second episode, released on Tuesday, reality star turned influencer and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West was pictured in her home in Calabasas. Similarly French actress Isabelle Huppert poses in her Parisian house as model Tommy Blue, while Marie-Agnès Diene in her studio. Canadian singer Justin Bieber will instead pose in his favorite Los Angeles studio.

The protagonists wear some of Balenciaga’s most recognizable pieces designed by the creative director Demna Gvasalia, like the Triple S sneakers or the Hourglass bag. Then there are ready-to-wear items such as oversized t-shirts and sweatshirts, or stretch pants and bodysuits; boots, earrings and sunglasses complete the various looks.