Kim Kardashian: When will she make her acting debut in American Horror Story? (picture)

Kim Kardashian will make her first appearance as an actress in the popular TV series ‘AHS Delicate’. Know the date and where it can be seen.

Kim KardashianA name that resonates in the world of entertainment and fashion, she has transformed her media fame into a global influence that transcends the boundaries of the screen. Initially known for her appearance on the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim has managed to turn her exposure into a platform for building a business empire and personal branding.

Her ability to capitalize on her image and lifestyle has created fashion lines, fragrances and cosmetics that resonate with millions of followers around the world. Now, Kim Kardashian will make his debut in a television series will star in the new season ofAmerican Horror Story’.

Kim Kardashian and her American Horror Story debut: ‘Delicate’

The official title of the twelfth campaign of the anthology series is “AHS: Fragile”, this is the first time that the series has been adapted from an existing novel. The book in question is “Delicate Conditions”, written by Danielle Valentine.

The novel tells the story of a woman who wishes to become pregnant and gradually becomes more neurotic as she believes that someone is hindering her wish. The new installment will be divided into two parts with the main characters being: Kim Kardashian With Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne.

When Will American Horror Story ‘Delicate’ Premiere?

American Horror Story: ‘Delicate’ releases next Wednesday, September 20. all followers of Kim Kardashian They are waiting to see the powerhouse in this new story. The series can be viewed on the FX platform in the United States. In addition, it cannot be ruled out that it is also present in Star+ for Latin America.

