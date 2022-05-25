Kim Kardashian: why did Rob miss their sister Kourtney’s wedding?

Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s brother, Rob, did not wish to attend his sister’s wedding which was taking place in Italy.

It’s official ! Kourtney Kardashian is now the wife of Travis Barker. The couple celebrated their nuptials in Portofino, Italy. For the occasion, the whole clan had moved. But one member was missing. This is Rob. Why was Kim Kardashian’s brother absent? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian in bomb for her sister’s wedding

Last October, Kourtney Kardashian caused a sensation on social networks by revealing her boyfriend’s marriage proposal Travis Barker.

Eh yes ! The drummer had made it big to ask for the hand of the young mother. A few months later, they are finally married.

To celebrate the event, the clan therefore flew to Portofino, Italy. And the least we can say is that Kim Kardashian’s sister and her darling had pulled out all the stops.

In effect, the wedding theme was Dolce & Gabbana ! Pete Davidson’s Girlfriend was also seen walking barefoot in the street, wearing a sublime black dress.

A magnificent piece that she had chosen to pimp with several cross necklaces. A little gothic touch that has not gone unnoticed.

Besides, that’s not all! Kim Kardashian also released a very sporty gray monochromatic ensemble. But also an epic outfit. A gray bodice accompanied by an incredible cargo.

There is no need to say, the ex of Kanye West was on top for the marriage of his sister. For her part, Kylie Jenner had opted for a more Dolce Vita look. Namely, a cream dress on which we saw several red roses.

Thanks to this piece, Stormi’s mother has once again proven her influence in the fashion world. But if the whole family were gathered for the occasion, a member was missing. This is Rob, the brother of Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. MCE TV tells you more.

Rob absent for his sister’s wedding

If the whole clan had packed up to join the old continent, Rob did not want to go to Kourtney’s wedding. The reason ? Kim Kardashian’s brother values ​​his privacy a lot.

And as the event was filmed, he preferred to skip it. ” Rob prefers to stay out of the spotlightso he would have been uncomfortable going to such a publicized party even if it was for his sister”recently explained an anonymous source to our colleagues at Page Six.

Fortunately, the bride seems to have accepted his brother’s decision. She would even have been very “comprehensive”. The mother of Reign, Penelope and Mason was also able to count on the other members of her family.

Indeed, Kylie, Kenndall and Kris Jenner were present. Just like Khloé and Kim Kardashian. Kourtney and Travis are now husband and wife.

And according to the latest rumors, the two lovebirds should now focus on their baby craving. Case to follow therefore… And very closely.