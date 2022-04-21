Kim Kardashian: why fans don’t like her negative energy?

Nothing is going well for Kim Kardashian! A lot of her fans think that the American businesswoman is getting jealous… And embittered.

Kim Kardashian has known days best. At the moment, his fans accuse him of giving off negative energy on a daily basis. Atmosphere… MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian wants to move on

For several years, Kim Kardashian is in the spotlight ! As a reminder, the young woman has also made herself known thanks to the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

But after several seasons, the main interested party and her family formalized the end of filming in 2020. This year, the influencer surprised her community by launching a new program called The Kardashians.

The concept of the show is more or less similar to the old one. Facing the camera, Kim Kardashian and her loved ones indulge in their daily lives in LA

The opportunity for the star to honor his nnew relationship with Pete Davidson. Kris Jenner’s daughter has been in perfect love with the comedian for a while now.

Unfortunately for them, their idyll did not fail to annoy her ex Kanye West. On the Web, the famous rapper has several times attacked the lovebirds.

Stung to the quick, the new darling of Kim Kardashian has also ended up replicating. The latest news, the interpreter of “Stronger” has decided to put water in his wine to ease tensions. It was time !

For her part, Khloé’s sister affirms that Pete Davidson fulfills her at all levels. “I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan to spend a lot of time with him (…)”, has also assured the main interest for Good Morning America. “I am very happy and very satisfied. It’s such a good feeling to just be at peace. »

His fans wonder a lot about him

But Kim Kardashian is not the only one to be on a little cloud! To this day, his sister Kourtney also forms a united couple with musician Travis Barker.

The couple even improvised a surprise wedding in Las Vegas this month. According to some Kim Kardashian fans, their idol would be jealous of the growing notoriety of her eldest.

During her interviews and even on her new show, the happy mother of four would be too austere… See very critical with his entourage. A Reddit article has also highlighted some criticism from his fans. You will see, it hurts…

“Before Kim monopolized the attention of the media, but that’s over. Kourtney steals the show with Travis and she hates it”, “How weird, Kourtney found herself a guy who breaks the codes and Kim did the exact same thing with Pete”can we read on the Web. “Tell Kim to retire, she sucks right now.”

But also : “Since her divorce from Kanye West, it looks like Kim is getting embittered.” “She is so obsessed with her little person that she pisses everyone off. To date, some of his admirers have decided to take the side of the father of his children.

For them, the star would ignore his mental disorders and would multiply the provocations to push him to the end… To make the buzz. To be continued !