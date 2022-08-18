Kim Kardashian: why her breakup with Pete Davidson should not be the focus of the next season of her series

Thursday September 22, 2022, the second season of The Kardashians will be broadcast on Hulu. If Pete Davidson appears well in the trailer for the series, his breakup with Kim Kardashian will not be mentioned.

Unfortunately, their love story did not last… Friday August 5, 2022, Peoplee confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their romance. If Kanye West was happy with this news, a source told E News that the couple had separated on good terms. “Although they have a lot of love and respect for each other, they found that the dynamics of long distance and their schedules made it very difficult to maintain a relationship.“, had it been indicated. In recent months, the mother of four children had however found a smile with the comedian. A source had declared to People : “She wants her kids to bond with Pete. Kim’s relationship with Pete is very strong. They talk about the future.“

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Hulu will air the first episode of the second season of The Kardashians series. Despite his presence in the trailer, Pete Davidson is not expected to appear in many episodes and their – very recent – breakup will not be the focus of the series. And for good reason, the second season was filmed long before the couple separated. Even when they were together, the comedian already did not want to be part of The Kardashians. Addressing Page Sixa relative assured: “He’s in the background, but the reality world isn’t built for people like Pete. She’s a very private person and Kim was always very respectful of that. He wasn’t in the first season. I don’t know how they do the second season, but he’s not part of this world.“

What can we expect in season 2 of The Kardashians?

If the romantic relationship of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will be mentioned in the series, this second season will be centered in particular on the wedding in Italy of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scottthe birth of Kylie Jenner’s second child, the legal battle between the clan and Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, but also the end of the story between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompsonafter she learned that he cheated on her and that he was going to become a dad with another woman.