Kim Kardashian: why her daughter North does not have access to social networks?

Invited, Tuesday, June 21, in the program “Today”, Kim Kardashian returned to the limits that she put on her daughter North West. Especially facing social networks. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian embodies the mother hen

It is no longer useful to present it. Around the world, everyone knows Kim Kardashian, the queen of social networks.

If most people see her as a superficial woman, she is very different in life daily. Yes, because the star of the Web has no less than 4 children.

All from the same father, namely, rapper Kanye West. Moreover, if the star has just separated from the father of her children, she wanted to protect them.

It is for this reason that Kim Kardashian judged that it was better to distance herself from the rapper so that he calms down. After words of cold, tensions seem to have subsided.

And for good reason, she even celebrated father’s day with her children and their father. But, this is not the only novelty among the Kardashians.

Yes because, a few days ago, Kim Kardashian planned a meeting between her boyfriend, Pete Davidson and his children. Just that !

You have to believe that the star of the Web wanted to protect as much as possible, North and his siblings. And it’s nothing to say.

Kim Kardashian is very attentive to her 9-year-old daughter. Indeed, the 41-year-old woman old that North does not have access to the networks. MCE TV tells you more!

North is not allowed on social media

It’s possible that this title surprises more than one. However, it is indeed the case, Kim Kardashian prohibits access to social networks to North.

The weirdest thing is that the web star forbids her daughter from social media. But, whenever she has the chance, she shares photos with North.

But that’s not all. A few months ago, Kanye West’s ex-wife also created a TikTok account with his daughter 9 years old.

In short, the little girl already has a foothold in social networks. That said, Kim Kardashian explained why she denies North access to the networks.

Guest on the show Todayshe explained: “It only has wifi, so it’s not like she can really use it or she doesn’t. You know, it has games on it and fun creative stuff. » North will therefore have to wait a little longer before adding rights to social networks.

And this, even if the 9-year-old girl already knows very well how to deal with technology. Besides, with character, it may not be easy to say no to him for a few years.

Last December, North displayed his mother live for those who remember. An action that did not please Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at all.