Kim Kardashian: why Pete Davidson’s tattoo is such a problem…

This is Pete Davidson’s latest craze. To prove his love to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend apparently stops at nothing and got three meaningful tattoos, as revealed by Page Six. The 28-year-old actor now has a neck tattoo”KNSCP“, which very much resembles, as noticed by the fans, the initials of the clan: Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The new companion of Kanye West’s ex has therefore had the names of the children of his beauty and the famous rapper tattooed. A beautiful proof of love? Some think the man is going too far.

On Twitter, fans of the Kardashian clan and Kanye West have gone wild since the revelation of this tattoo. “It goes too far…“, this is what comes back the most about Pete Davidson’s proof of love. Critics of the latter do not understand why he got the initials of the children of his ex-husband’s partner tattooed. , when he has only just come to know them.”Kanye was right Pete Davidson weird as hell because why would you do that“, “Good at the limit Kanye he is bipolar but Pete Davidson what is his problem ???“, can we also read on the social network. Tweets shared many times. Pete Davidson’s gesture too much?

Pete Davidson already has three tattoos for Kim!

This is not the only tattoo offered to the companion of Kim Kardashian, who was at his side for the Met Gala 2022 where the sister of Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner shone in Marylin Monroe of times modern. In fact, the former boyfriend Ariana Grande also has two other tattoos in reference to her new love, including the phrase “my girlfriend is a lawyer“, and “Kim” on the torso. Works which naturally did not cause so much talk…

Kim Kardashian was not the only one from the Kardashian / Jenner clan to have been noticed at the Met Gala 2022. Indeed, the whole clan was out since even Kris Jenner was present in New York this Monday, May 2, 2022. Kylie Jenner also caused a stir in an honor wedding dress designed by her late friend Virgil Abloh.