Kim Kardashian will do anything to stay young as long as possible!

In the August issue of the magazine pace, Kim Kardashian said she was ready to do anything to stay young longer. MCE TV tells you everything!

How Kim Kardashian manages to stay young at all costs?

To start, the mother of the family confided that she hated her hands, “wrinkled and thick” . However, Kim Kardashian assured that she was now ” in peace ” with his body.

” This is difficult to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel young. I really, really care about being beautiful. I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet. »

And to add: “Getting older doesn’t mean I won’t aim for perfection, but there comes a time when you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’ It’s not easy when you’re a mother, when you’re exhausted at the end of the day or that you are a student, and I am all of these. »

As a reminder, Kim Kardashian had resumed law studies in order to become a lawyer. In his reality TV The Kardashians, broadcast on Disney +, the mother of the family had passed her exams.

In the context of his interview withpace, Kim Kardashian has admitted that she has used Botox to erase the wrinkles on her forehead. However, she dotted the “i’s” by saying she had never had injections to inflate her lips or to enhance her cheekbones.

A new silhouette

If Kim Kardashian talked about her desire to stay young longer, she didn’t mention her weight loss though. MCE TV reveals everything!

Before settling down in Paris for Fashion Week, Kanye West’s ex-wife soaked up the sun on a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

This is how she unveiled her most beautiful two-piece white swimsuit. A bikini that let her fans discover her new slender figure.

It must be said that the one who aims for perfection had revealed to the magazine vogue that she had lost almost 7 kilos in 3 weeks. A drastic diet necessary for Kim Kardashian to fit into the famous dress worn by Marylin Monroe at the MET Gala.

However, this diet had led to a flare-up of psoriasis, an inflammatory disease that manifests as red patches. ” Psoriasis broke out on my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands“, she said in the pages ofAllure. “It was really painful, and I had to go see a rheumatologist who put me on steroids. »

Despite this small inconvenience, the star had created a sensation by posing on the arm of her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, last May.