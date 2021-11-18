Kim Kardashian: will her latest accessories become a must?

Kim Kardashian is known for her quirky and controversial dresses, destined to become a mainstream trend after some time. It was like this for example with cycling shorts: among the first stars to wear them a few years ago, at first she was ridiculed, as she herself recalled in a video by Vogue in 2019: “First they made fun of me, then, of course, two years later they wore them all”. But its latest accessories, in comparison, make old cycling shorts look like an anonymous white T-shirt.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga Photo: Getty Images

Yesterday she appeared in New York wearing a black cargo dress by Balenciaga for the first time (her great love affair with the brand continues), pointed boots and a sparkly bag. But the focus of the look was the sunglasses, whose sculptural lines made her resemble a couture version of Batman. Later in the day, she changed her outfit – shiny tank top and leggings, oversized tweed coat, and fuzzy bag. Once again, it was the accessories that made the difference: over the knee boots in spandex and denim. Why not? If Y / Project has designed denim underwear in the past, Balenciaga can also make stretch over the knee boots.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga denim boots Photo: Getty Images

We know that these avant-garde pieces are not for everyone. But even if bug-eyed sunglasses and skin-tight denim boots aren’t the first thing you’re going to buy this fall, we wouldn’t be throwing them away entirely. If the history of fashion teaches us anything, it is that Kardashian’s quirky pieces will be on trend in a few months. It’s simply, the Kim K way.

This article was originally published on vogue.com