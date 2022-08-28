Kim Kardashian will not allow Ye to harass her future companion!

A source close to Kim Kardashian recently confided that she would never let Ye go after her future companion again!

It’s been a while since Kim Kardashian ended her romantic relationship with Kanye West. And the least we can say is that Ye has . He doesn’t appreciate his ex being with another man.

A complicated relationship

Shortly after the formalization of her divorce, Kim Kardashian announced her relationship with Pete Davidson. More in love than ever, the two seemed to live on a real little cloud.

But that was without counting on Kanye West. The latter never ceased to put a spoke in wheel. Indeed, Ye harassed his ex-wife but also his new darling on social networks.

When creating a clip, he even faked burying Pete Davidson alive. A shock for the latter who did not expect it at all. For her part, the reality TV candidate was also very shocked at this behavior.

If Kanye West has apologized to the mother of his children for having harassed her, it does not mean that he has calmed down. Indeed, when the announcement of the and her ex, Ye jumped at the chance.

Indeed, he shared a new photo on his Instagram account to announce the death of Kim Kardashian’s ex. Because of his post, Pete Davidson had to undergo therapy because this new fury made him anxious.

Because of all these stories, the reality TV candidate has made a big decision for her future. Indeed, she will no longer let Ye go after her next lover. It’s something she won’t accept at all.

Kim Kardashian no longer wants Ye to meddle in her relationships

For her next love story, Kim Kardashian does not want Ye to attack her darling. She no longer wants the father of her children to harass his companion. After the terrible things about Pete Davidson, she made this big decision.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, a source made several confidences. She revealed: “Kim Kardashian spoke to Kanye West about how he dealt with Pete repeatedly” .

Before adding also: “She explained how he made it difficult for her. And she hopes he treats his next relationship with complete respect. What he did to Pete was unjustified” .

The source close to Kim Kardashian also revealed: “And although she has apprehensions, she will not let Kanye control her life. She is not dating at the moment, but if it happens, it happens” .

Finally, she concluded: “However, it will not be a decision she takes lightly.” . One thing is certain, the mother of Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm did not appreciate the behavior of her ex-husband at all.

It remains to be seen whether Kanye West will respect Kim Kardashian’s requests. For the moment, it is not won. And for good reason, the rapper seems to want retrieve the mother of his children !