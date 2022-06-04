Kim Kardashian, willing to eat “poop” to stay forever young

ANDin an interview with New York Timesthe 41-year-old American businesswoman and model kim kardashian has confessed that it is capable of anything in order to have a young image forever. At a time when she was promoting her new cosmetic line to take care of her skin, she stated: “If you told me that I literally have to eat poop every day to look younger, I could.“.

Reactions to his statements

The words of Kim Kardashian were collected by the media, who published them on their account Instagram and the answers of the users were immediate: “Why do I feel that this means that have you already done it?one person asked, while another commented, “How much poo?”

The line of care that the businesswoman has created costs nothing more and nothing less than $630. This is a severe skin care regimen with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, shea butter and squalene.

The controversy over losing seven kilos in a few days

strong>Kim Kardashian takes her skin care and physical appearance to the extreme, reaching levels that put their health at risk and of all those people who, in an attempt to imitate it, may suffer consequences. The latest barrage of criticism the American received was for the way she lost weight for the Met Gala 2022.

The model I lost seven kilos a few daysjust so she could wear the mythical dress she wore Marilyn Monroe when he sang ‘happy birthday’ to the president kennedy. This regimen was heavily criticized by nutrition experts, but kim kardashian I had an answer for them: “OK, Christian Bale can do it for a role in a movie and that’s acceptable,” he said.

Kim Kardashian: ‘I didn’t do anything unhealthy’

However, she acknowledged that what she did was not recommended at all: “I didn’t do anything unhealthy”, but took refuge in saying that it was part of her, extreme physical care. “It’s not just a part of my job, it’s who I am. I don’t act like it’s easier or more natural. It’s all work,” he explained.