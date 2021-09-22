Kim Kardashian with covered face, Kendall Jenner dressed in crystals, J-lo cow-girl and the other exaggerated looks: the Met Gala

Vaccine for all, anti-Covid test and haute couture mask: the first Met gala after the lockdown kicked off for the first time with a series of “under 26” godmothers and godparents – Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Billie Eilish – and the guest list reduced by a third. Amanda Gorman, Joe Biden’s settlement poetess, arrived as a symbolic cobalt blue statue of Liberty signed by fashion designer Vera Wang and in her hand a book-shaped pouch that reads ‘Give me your tired …’, as in epigraph of the real Lady Liberty at the entrance to the port of New York. Anna Wintour, the organizer of the “party of the year” which is usually held on the first Monday of May but whose calendar the pandemic has forced to revise, is the polar opposite of the evening’s testimonials, all part of ‘Generation Z’: for decades, the queen of fashion has presented herself in an Oscar de La Renta in homage to her friend who passed away seven years ago. Mourning tribute, but more recent, that of Gabrielle Union of “Bring It On” to Cecily Tyson, the African-American actress and model who passed away last January at the age of 97. Theme of the evening: “American Independence” in homage to the Costume Institute’s exhibition ‘In America’ on the vocabulary of stars and stripes fashion. Chalamet, one of the many youngsters who also include the stylists at the center of the show, played him with a white silk tuxedo jacket with black lapels that could have belonged to Alexander Hamilton or George Washington, white joggers and Converse on his feet. Many political thrusts in the evening with a very high Instagram content, the colossus of the shared image that was also the sponsor of the event: New York MP Carolyn Maloney arrived explicitly dressed as a champion of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Ansa and Instagram photos