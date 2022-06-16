Kim Kardashian wonders how long her marriage to Kanye West will last!

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian gave an update about her marriage to her ex-husband Kanye West!

After years of marriage, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to . From now on, the beautiful no longer hesitates to speak openly about her marriage to her ex-husband in her new reality TV show The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian gives advice to her sister

In The Kardashians grand finale, fans witnessed drama about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. As a reminder, Kim Kardashian’s sister learned that the and had had a child with another woman.

During the episode of The Kardashian, Kim Kardashian gave advice to his little sister. She notably mentioned her former relationship with Kanye West. In particular, she shared a very strong message.

The young woman said: “I have the impression that we are always on tiptoe in the situation of the other. Because we don’t want to get involved. And I respect the fact that no one came to see me during my marriage.” .

She continued: “And said to me, ‘Are you okay?’ Everyone let me take my own journey and see it for myself, and I appreciate that. But sometimes I look back. And I’m like, ‘When are we getting started?’ » .

Kim Kardashian then admitted to her sister: “That’s why I’m so unclear” . She also explained: “I don’t know if I should again” .

“I don’t want to play this game publicly. And then sometimes I feel like I want to cleanse my palate too. That’s when the moment we step into the life of our brothers and sisters. And we say, ‘Are you okay?’ » .

“I tried everything humanly possible to make this situation work”

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian also confessed: “If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they’d be like, ‘How did this last so long?’ » .

Kim Kardashian continued: “But I can live with myself. Knowing that I’ve tried everything humanly possible to make this situation work. And so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt-free.” .

Before adding: “I feel like you (ed: Khloé Kardashian) can at least say you had a family. You have tried everything in your power. And you can watch your girl in front and say that” .

Now, Kim Kardashian lives the perfect love alongside Pete Davidson. A source has also given information about the couple. In an interview with People, she revealed: “She can’t get enough of Pete” .

Before admitting: “He treats her so well. He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim » . The source also concluded: “She is the happiest” .

One thing is certain, Kim Kardashian is really happy with her love life lately. She does not hesitate to share her happiness on social networks. Not long ago, she unveiled several pictures with her darling on Instagram!