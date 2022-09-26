Kim Kardashian won’t wear this Dolce & Gabbana dress very often

TikTok Stephanie Shepherd

TikTok Stephanie Shepherd

Kim Kardashian in a Dolce & Gabbana dress at Milan Fashion Week, Saturday September 24

PEOPLE – Kim Kardashian had the privilege of collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana, on the occasion of the new collection of the Italian brand. It was unveiled this Saturday, September 24 in Milan, during a colorful fashion show in the presence of the reality TV star, who once the show was over changed into a most elegant tight-fitting dress, certainly, but really impractical.

Supporting evidence: it was almost impossible for him to climb the stairs one by one, as evidenced by a viral video shared on TikTok by Stephanie Suganami Shepherd, Kim Kardashian’s ex-assistant. It was by jumping with both feet that she first tried to climb them, before being rescued by her friend.

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you would like to view this content, you can change your choices.

Impossible, too, to sit properly in the car that was transporting her. Kim Kardashian looks extra cramped, but seems to be taking the situation with a smile.

Remember, the latter is a great accustomed to clothes close, really very close, to the body, as illustrated, in 2019, the corset shaped by Thierry Mugler that she wore at the Met Gala. The big hassle she encountered, in 2020, to remove a latex catsuit signed Balmain, too.

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you would like to view this content, you can change your choices.

#CiaoKim

This Saturday, she came to present her first collection with Dolce & Gabbana, called “#CiaoKim”. The event was announced with a lot of advertising campaign and posts on social networks. In the background of the parade: the projection of a black and white film of Kim, platinum blonde, who enjoys a dish of pasta at the restaurant. All in slow motion and interspersed with innocuous gestures, such as wiping your mouth or helping yourself to a small piece of bread.

Read more

The pieces, they included reissues or historical pieces such as integral suits and ultra-tight dresses, corsets and transparent or lace lingerie, but also more streetwear looks, low waist jeans and crop tops.

This collaboration is not so unexpected. It is to the two Italian fashion designers that we owe the outfits of the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, last May. And this, even as Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on Instagram, in 2018, compared the members of the Kardashian family to “ nerdiest people in the world “.

See also on The HuffPost :

You cannot view this content because you have refused the cookies associated with content from third parties. If you would like to view this content, you can change your choices.

Read also

Kim Kardashian shows off her butt on the cover of ‘American Dream’ magazine

Kanye West and his posts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no fun