Kim Kardashian wore diapers when she took the bar exam

Comfort over style? Not really.

Passing through the talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian indulged in a confidence that was surprising to say the least.

Kim Kardashian, the style even if it means wearing diapers?

Kim Kardashian affirms: even if she has no problem walking around in her pajamas when she is at home, as soon as she goes out in public, it is already a completely different matter. In fact, the entrepreneur hinted during her appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show that she had already worn adult diapersdue to the impossibility of removing an outfit even to go to the toilet: “I’m in pajamas and a sweatshirt when I’m at home, but when I go out, I don’t compromise on my outfits. I don’t care if I’m uncomfortable or if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom. I do not care. I actually bought adult diapers when I took the bar exam because I didn’t know how it was, and I thought I had to sit for eight hours straight. »

A confidence that would almost make you smile, and which temporizes the state of anger in which Kim Kardashian found herself a short time ago, after having heard new wind of a supposed new sextape revealing her antics with Ray J and dating from early 2000s: “You’re not going to tell me it’s starting again? This time, I know the right lawyers. I’m not going to let the situation repeat itself. I have the time, I have the money, I have all the resources to finish them and leave them on the ground. »