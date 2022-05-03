Kim Kardashian wore one of the most important dresses in history to the Met Gala

Monday evening, during the very prestigious Met Gala, Kim Kardashian turned many heads by showing up on the red carpet with a very special dress.

The reality TV star showed up at the gala, tinted platinum like Marilyn, but also dressed like the late actress.



Kim wore the legendary dress Mrs. Monroe wore in 1962, during her legendary performance of happy birthdayintended for then-US President John F. Kennedy.

The sparkling dress designed by legendary designer Bob Mackie is one of the most important, and above all one of the most expensive, to have been worn during an edition of the prestigious gala.

On the other hand, Kim K is not the owner of the garment estimated at more than four million dollars. The dress was on loan from the museum Ripley’s Believe it or Not from Orlando, where it is usually kept in a temperate chest.

Since the dress could not be changed, to successfully put it on, the businesswoman had to go on a diet. She must have lost 16 lbs in less than three weeks.

Let’s hope Mrs. Kardashian didn’t spill any cocktail shrimp sauce on the dress. It would be a cleaner’s bill that would cost him dearly.

