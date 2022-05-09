Kim Kardashian wore two dresses that belonged to Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala

At the Met Gala 2022, few looks were as anticipated as that of Kim Kardashianespecially after the full black outfit signed Balenciaga who had covered her from head to toe last week. Fortunately, for the second part of the exhibition “In-America” of the museum, Kim Kardashian had another trick up her sleeve, just as unexpected, as she was simply wearing a dress worn by none other than Marilyn Monroe. What’s more, it’s not just any dress Marilynbut the flesh-colored, shiny, crystal-studded one worn during her infamous rendition of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President“on the anniversary of John F Kennedy in 1962. Of course, with the look being a unique museum piece of fashion history, she only wore it for photos on the red carpet before quickly slipping into a replica.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

Two birds with one stone

In an interview with Vogue ahead of this week’s event, Kim Kardashian noted that she also had a replica of another dress from Marilyn Monroe close at hand, although as she said she only planned to wear it to “eat pizza in my hotel room”. It turns out that Kim Kardashian also had the real dress: a green sequined dress that was in the hands of Heritage Auctions, and in which Kim Kardashian also slipped in for a quick photoshoot in her hotel room. The dress is another of the Hollywood legend’s most memorable looks, this time a model Norman Norell worn at the 1962 Golden Globes, where it received the Henrietta Award for being a “world favorite film”.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian

“It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life” – Kim Kardashian

“In my quest to find the hand-beaded Jean Louis dress I wore to the gala, I discovered that Heritage Auctions had Marilyn’s iconic green sequined dress,” wrote Kim Kardashian on instagram. During her research, she also learned that the prize won by Marilyn Monroe that year belonged to a friend of hers, the floral designer Jeff Leathamwho bought it at auction in 2018. “I saw it all as a sign, the way all the stars aligned,” added Kim Kardashian. “It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel the Marilyn that is in me in this way, on such a special night.” We won’t soon forget her jaw-dropping looks either.

