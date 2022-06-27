Kim Kardashian worries about her extreme weight loss

Kim Kardashian worries fans Keep losing weight!

The famous socialite Kim Kardashian is worrying her followers too much, as she continues to lose weight since Met gala, so many think that she could be sick or something similar.

In recent weeks, Kim Kardashian has everyone quite worried by looking very slimas it is characterized by its pronounced curves and spectacular body.

It is worth mentioning that at 41 years of age, Kim Kardashian has become one of the revolutions of beauty stereotypes.

However, since the Met Gala this year, the actress has not stopped losing weight and the results are obvious.

And it is that the last few months have not been easy at all for the model in all aspects, since in early 2022 he faced his final divorce from Kanye West.

However, despite the fact that she already has a new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, the process she faced was extremely hard, and the well-being of her children is the only thing that matters to her.

But that’s not all, since in addition to this is added her historic appearance at the Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe’s dress, a parade that will undoubtedly be recorded for many generations.

But the use of the iconic garment with which the blonde sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962 has divided endless opinions on social networks, since for many it was an offense.

Something that was undoubtedly quite surprising is that the businesswoman also shared that she lost seven kilos of weight in just three weeks to be able to wear said dress.

This is something that has undoubtedly impacted everyone, however, some experts say that the damage to the dress is truly serious.

However, the model’s appearance has begun to alarm her followers, due to the fact that she looks thinner and thinner on her Instagram account and apparently has not stopped losing weight since the New York gala parade.

Through her official Instagram account, some of her fans have begun to notice that Kylie Jenner’s older sister looks much thinner, and it has even been said that the implants have been removed.

However, she herself has been in charge of sharing what this physical change is due to and tries to calm her fans by ensuring that nothing bad happens in her life or with her body.

It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and health! Since the Met Gala, afterwards, I continued to eat very healthy. I have lost 21 pounds. Now I’m not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever.”

In this way, he made it known that he eliminated so much sugar, a lot of junk food that he was eating and he had not realized that he ate a lot of fried things.

And I completely changed my lifestyle”, he says speaking on ‘The Today Show’.

However, what is a fact is that many criticized the way in which she has influenced teenagers by losing a large amount of weight, since after the Met Gala, she confirms that she has lost almost three more kilos of weight .