Kim Kardashian worries her loved ones after her huge weight loss!

Since Kim Kardashian lost weight to fit into her Met Gala 2022 dress, the young woman has really worried her loved ones!

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian displayed herself with an incredible Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala 2022. She also lost a lot of . Her relatives are very worried about her.

Kim Kardashian lost a lot of weight for the 2022 Met Gala

In an interview with The Sun, a source close to Kim Kardashian revealed that she is feeling very stressed in her life right now. According to the statements of this person, the young woman would be very skinny and would sleep very little.

Kim Kardashian’s relative said: “Kim looks amazing, always, but she’s good at hiding how stressed she is. She’s leaner than she’s ever been. And she hardly sleeps .

Before adding: “His family knows a lot of that is down to him rebounding from a very controlling marriage. And his determination to .

The insider also revealed to The Sun: “But where before she was incredibly healthy and well rested, now she is constantly jet lagged. And she finds it difficult to adapt to the workouts” .

The source close to Kim Kardashian continued: “I think Kim is really struggling but won’t admit it. She juggles being a busy mom, the high-pressure filming schedule” .

“She’s always on the alert for Kanye to go on another rant. And she’s having a great time with Pete but the trip is taking a toll on her. And she barely sleeps. Everyone is afraid that she is exhausted” .

“I spend my nights reading”

In an interview with her big sister Kourtney’s “Poosh” website, Kim Kardashian gave some information about her life. She confided in her ultra tight schedule and always very planned.

Kim Kardashian revealed: “I get up at 5:45 a.m. for my 6 a.m. workout. I choose my training clothes the day before. If I prepare my clothes the day before, I can wake up at 5:53 a.m. instead of 5:45 a.m.” .

“Because I just know that my things are ready” . Subsequently, the young woman explained what she would dream of in her life: “In a perfect world, I like to go to bed early” . However, this is not possible.

Kim Kardashian explained: “But since I have to study law, I spend my nights reading. Most nights I get the kids ready for bed. I read books. And I put them to sleep” .

The reality TV candidate concluded: “Then I start studying again until about 11 p.m.” . One thing is certain, the young woman has an ultra eventful life.

His enormous weight loss of the last few days still worries his relatives. It remains to be seen whether Kim Kardashian will be able to find moments to enjoy and simply relax.

Because of filming The Kardashians, the mom of Chicago, Saint, North and Psalm still has to draw on her energy. To be continued !