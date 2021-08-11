Kim Kardashian would like to be stricter with her 4 children

Sto which his children, growing up, will have endless possibilities compared to other children. And, precisely for this reason, Kim Kardashian, 40 years old, wants to change course in their education. The it-girl spoke with the magazine Parents.com on the management of children and, in general, on various issues related to being a mother of four boys North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, all had by her ex-husband Kanye West or via surrogate mother (in the case of Chicago and Psalm).

«Start saying a few “no” and be stricter: here’s what I have to learn to do», said Kim, who has just lent his voice for a new character in the cartoon PAW Patrol: The Movie, to be released on Paramount+ on August 20. Apart from becoming stricter, the entrepreneur is completely fulfilled by her role as a mother and the harmony she managed to create among her children.

In the “no” moments, when everyone seems crazy, «I can keep calm. And this is a great dowry if you are dealing with five-year-olds running from all sides!”, joked the Kardashian. «I don’t break down, I don’t get stressed: as they normally are in life, so I am with them.”

Kim Kardashian: “I love post-bath cuddles”

The moment he loves most with his “fantastic four” are «the post-bath pampering. Children love to get in Latvian with me and read a book all together, they relax before bedtime. I I could spend time like that for hours». If he were to think about the most beautiful thing about having four children – despite confessing to hated the «having to keep their bedrooms tidy» – Kim Kardashian has no doubts.

“My children get along well with each other and you want an immense good», he said. “We too were four children: Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob, we grew up together. There is something really special in being a big family, and I’m so happy that my little ones are experiencing it just like I tried it years before them».

