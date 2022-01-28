Kim Kardashian’s Air Max 95 sets fashion

How much influence it really has Kim Kardashian with its 282 million followers on Instagram? Just think that thanks to a post where he wears a pair of Nike Air Max 95 sneakers to train, according to Sole Supplier in just 15 minutes after publication, a 210% increase in search for “Air Max 95” and 2400% of “Pink Air Max 95”, just the pair of the American entrepreneur.



Instagram post by Kim Kardashian

The choice of shoe amazes Kim Kardashian’s followers: it is there first picture published with a couple of Nike sneakers and not Yeezy (brand of ex-husband Kanye West), after the separation with the entrepreneur rapper.







Nike Air Max 95



This shoe model takes the name of the very first Air Max launched in 1987, which makes the technology of the air chamber already used by Nike to cushion their running shoes. The ’95 made its debut in 1995: it is the fourth shoe of the series, revolutionary in design, because the inner tube also becomes visible in the front part of the midsole.

The different colored bands are inspired by muscle bundles of the body, the logo is small and embroidered on the back of the sneaker. It is revived in 2020, with new materials, also sustainable, and original color shades.

Now this shoe is no longer marketed by Nike as a runner, but as a sneaker precisely: the specific models for running have evolved and use new technologies. However, the Air Max 95 can be used very good to exercise, own like Kim Kardashian.