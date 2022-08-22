Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Thief Explains The Inspiration Behind The Theft And Why He Doesn’t Feel Guilty

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the men charged in the Paris robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian has explained in a new interview why he doesn’t feel guilty.

Yunice Abbas, who is awaiting trial for the $10 million heist, opened up about the 2016 robbery in a recent interview with Vice.

“Since she was throwing money, I was there to get it back, and that was it,” he told the outlet of the inspiration behind the heist.

” Guilty ? No, I don’t care,” Abbas replied when asked if he felt guilty afterwards. “I do not care.”

HEIST OF KIM KARDASHIAN JEWELRY IN PARIS: 12 PEOPLE WILL BE ON TRIAL

Abbas is one of 12 men accused of stealing $10 million worth of jewelry from Kardashian. The group allegedly broke into ‘The Kardashians’ star’s apartment she was staying in while attending Paris Fashion Week.

The men followed the SKIMS founder’s movements via social media and documented the jewelry she had owned for the past two years. During the robbery, the group of men allegedly held Kardashian at gunpoint before tying her up and throwing her into the bathtub.

Abbas recalled how the thieves gained access in the new interview.

“We entered through the small door that was open inside,” recalls Abbas. “As soon as we walked in, we took control of the concierge. We have mastered it. We tied him up. But then we looked for the keys to the room she lived in.”

“I stayed downstairs, but my two colleagues went up with the janitor to go to Madame Kardashian’s room,” he continued.

Abbas claimed he didn’t really know Kardashian at first, but he did know her ex-husband, Kanye West.

“But I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool on that episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. I thought to myself, ‘She has a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all.’”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He told the interviewer: “[Celebrities] should be a little less conspicuous towards people who can’t afford it. For some people it is provocative.”

Abbas believes he got caught because he left DNA behind when he overpowered the janitor. He served 22 months in prison before being released on health grounds.

“So I took his hands, tied him up, and in doing so, I left my DNA behind,” he said. “As I already had a file, it was very easy to find me.”

A rep for Kardashian did not respond to Fox News Digital’s immediate request for comment.

The reality star previously opened up about the experience during an interview with David Letterman in 2020.

Kardashian revealed she was “paranoid” after the robbery and dealing with trauma and anxiety.

“I didn’t even want to go to a restaurant because I thought, ‘Someone will know I’m in this restaurant. They will take a photo. They will send it. They will know that my house is open. ‘will know my kids are there,'” she said of the aftermath.

“I was really scared of everything. I can’t sleep at night unless there’s half a dozen security guards in my house and that’s become my reality, and that’s okay.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least one of the 12 suspects admitted he regretted the theft.

The alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kardashian a letter of apology from his prison cell, saying he regretted his actions and realized the psychological damage he had caused.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.