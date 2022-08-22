Kim Kardashian’s attacker blames him for the robbery: “I should be less…”

The actress’ children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, went to the wedding in Georgia but she decided to stay in Los Angeles.

It might be strange for anyone to go to her ex-husband’s wedding, so Jennifer Garner politely decided to decline Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding invitation.

Some outlets commented that the actress said she couldn’t attend due to a conflicting schedule, that he had a very important project in Texas.

However, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck’s mother preferred to go to the supermarket rather than fly to Georgia for Bennifer’s wedding.

The former Ms. Affleck was all smiles as she visited Sam’s Club in South Charleston in West Virginia, US, just 4pm on Saturday, TMZ reported.

Photos obtained show the 50-year-old actress sporting a casual blue T-shirt, striped linen pants and sneakers.

The actress was accompanied by her father and her businessman boyfriend, John Miller. Even the protagonist of “If I was 30” posed with a fan.

But Jennifer Garner preferred not to attend the celebration, the actress was married from 2015 to 2018 with Brad Pitt, their relationship ended due to the actor’s alcoholism problems.