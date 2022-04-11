Kim Kardashian’s Baby Bar Essay Catches Law Professor’s Eye E! News UK

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian celebrates that she not only passed the baby bar, but that her exam was chosen to be an example for future students.

The reality star, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share the happy news. She reposted an image that her law professor, Sam Farkas, shared from his own personal account.

“So proud of Kim Kardashian… well done Kim!! ” he wrote.

Kardashian added her reaction, writing at the top of the image, “I kinda freaked out!! »

KIM KARDASHIAN PASSES THE BABY BAR EXAM

She then explained what it meant after receiving messages on Instagram asking for clarification.

“That means when I passed the bar, my essay got the highest score, so they used my essay as a model answer to show future applicants what the answer should be,” she replied.

“I legitimately screamed when my teacher Sam told me!” »

In December, Kardashian revealed that she had passed the “baby bar” exam, which is the first-year law student exam.

“OMFGGGG I PASS THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! the 41-year-old wrote on social media.

“Looking in the mirror, I’m really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she continued. “It was not easy or was not entrusted to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got up every time and studied harder and tried again until I did!!! »

The star failed his first three attempts at the test. On her third try, Kardashian said she was battling COVID-19.

KIM KARDASHIAN HELPS ANOTHER INMATE BREAK FROM PRISON AFTER 23 YEARS BEHIND BARS

“I got COVID on 3rd try with 104 fevers but I’m not looking for excuses,” she said in the same post. “Top lawyers told me it was an almost impossible journey and more difficult than the traditional course of law school, but it was my only option and it’s so good to be here and on the way of achieving my goals. »

Kardashian said that because she wasn’t going to a traditional law school, she had to take two bar exams. Later in her post, she thanked political commentator Van Jones for convincing her to study law, his two legal advisers, his prep team and his professors.

“Thank you guys for putting in the hours and teaching me everything I needed to know! 10-hour days, 4-hour daily zooms, our in-person practice tests week after week. We did it ! ” she says.

Finally, the “Skims” founder thanked her late father, Robert Kardashian. “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner. I’m told he was known to poke fun at people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my greatest cheerleader ever! ” she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kardashian ended her post on a positive and inspirational note. “At the end of the day, never give up, even when you’re hanging on to a thread, you can do it!!!!! Get ready and do it because it feels so good once you’re on the other side! she exclaimed.

The KKW Beauty founder previously told Fox News that she hoped to focus her work on prison reform and open her own business.

“Hopefully, when it’s all said and done, I hope I can hire or start a really amazing law firm and hire a lot of ex-incarcerated people to work in the firm,” she explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ve met so many people who would be the best lawyers or paralegals,” Kardashian explained. “They know more about their cases and the law than some lawyers I know. I mean, they spend their days learning the law to figure out how to get out of it. And so I think that would be a huge goal of mine. »

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.