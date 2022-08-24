Kim Kardashian’s baggy pants almost slip off her tiny waist and hips as worried fans beg the star to ‘stop losing weight’

KIM Kardashian struggled to fit into her baggy pants as she headed to the set of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube show.

The reality star – who fans are begging to “stop losing weight” – wore a Balenciaga outfit to shoot Hailey’s ‘WHO’S IN MY BATHROOM’ show in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

2

Kim, 41, wore a monogrammed one-shoulder bodysuit paired with high-waisted pants that appeared to gape at her waist.

She finished her outfit with a pair of pointed black boots.

The mother-of-four wore her blonde hair slicked back into a bun and framed her face with glam makeup.

Last week, fans shared their concern over Kim’s shrunken frame on Reddit, writing, “She looks really skinny now. »

Another added: “I wish she would stop losing weight. »

Kim has faced backlash since admitting she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress for the Met Gala in May.

She recently hit back at criticism of her weight loss, insisting she had lost weight in a ‘healthy way’.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say, of course, that’s not a good message,” the Hulu star told Allure.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life.

“I don’t see the criticism for other people when they’ve lost weight for roles – they’re [considered] geniuses for their craft.

The star added, “There are so many things out there that are neither accurate nor true. »

DRASTIC DIET

In May, Kim revealed the steps she took to lose so much weight.

The SKIMS founder told Vogue at the Met Gala: “I tried [the dress] turned on and it did not suit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’

“I must have lost 16 pounds today. It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] this. I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks. »

And in June, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum admitted she’d lost even more weight after going on a super-strict diet.

She said on the TODAY show: “It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health, and since then I have continued to eat very healthy.

“I mean, I’ve lost 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. »

FEARS FOR KIM

Meanwhile, The US Sun exclusively revealed that Kim’s family feared she was losing too much weight and was “barely sleeping”.

She had previously admitted that studying to become a lawyer and caring for her four children had taken its toll.

“Kim always looks amazing, but she’s good at hiding how stressed she is,” a source told the US Sun.

“She’s the skinniest she’s ever been and she barely sleeps. Her family knows a lot of that is down to her rebounding from a very controlling marriage and her determination to show Kanye how much better off she is without him. »

The source added: “But whereas before she was incredibly healthy and well rested, now she is constantly jet lagged and struggling to adjust to workouts.

“I think Kim is really struggling but won’t admit it. »