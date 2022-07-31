Kim Kardashian’s biggest feminist blunders

There are those who think that Kim Kardashian is the first ‘influencer’almost invented the term. Or maybe she was his mother, Chris Jenner, the most famous ‘momanager’ in the world, who created it for her. Regardless, the second of the Kardashians has achieved overwhelming success on reality television and on social media, as well as becoming a very powerful businesswoman. The only thing that she has not achieved is to be seen as a feminist reference, at least to date. Not all her intelligence and her success have freed her from making a big mess when it comes to feminism. We tell you the biggest mistakes of him.

The truth is in Kim’s life everything has gone smoothly, even under conditions that, at least ‘a priori’, could have been unfavorable for it. After becoming mediatic for her friendship with Paris Hilton, she starred at the age of 27 the television reality show ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ and managed to make an infamous porn video tape with her then-partner, singer Jay D, which was leaked to the public, become an ally to make her world famous, in addition to earning her a million-dollar compensation.

‘From lost to the river’, the reality TV star must have thought, and since then, she has not hesitated to use her body and her head to be an authentic ‘queen’ of the 21st century, in which his large family plays the role of his court. Today, Kim Kardashian is an ultra ‘influencer’ and, above all, a empowered businesswoman with an incredible nosewhich have made their companies valued at more than a billion dollars.

Kim Kardashian, ‘influencer’ and successful businesswoman, who usually messes it up when it comes to feminism. Raymond HallGetty Images

Although, for a lot of years, she occupied the first place in solo reign on Instagram, she is no longer the most followed on the social network. They have advanced it Cristina Ronaldothe first person who has exceeded 400 million followers – he is already at 460 – and his sister Kylie Jenner, with 353, Kim continues to appear in the global Top 10 thanks to his 320 million followers. However, she is still media gold. Her words are followed by masses of the faithful, even when she scolds her children. Kim interests, always. If he hangs a ‘post’, the stock market almost goes up. And she knows it and uses it.

It is not known who is chasing whom, if Kim to the controversy or the controversy to her, but the truth is that since the beginning of her career, controversy has accompanied her. However, more than making his way difficult, perhaps it was the lubricant of its enormous success, but it has also taken its toll on feminist plan.

Kim Kardashian nude on Women’s Day

March 8th is celebrated around the world International Day of Working Women. A date to claim. Only Kim Kardashian can think of it as the perfect time to upload a nude photo, like ‘I have nothing to wear’, and accompany it with a HAPPY #INTERNATIONALWOMENSDAY. It was the year 2016 and the criticism did not wait.

They criticized it from outraged social network users, to celebrities such as Pink, Chloe Grace Moretz, Sharon Osbourne or Rebel Wilson, whom he has since turned into his archenemies. And even the presenter Piers Morgan marked a book ‘mansplaining’ by saying that “defending feminism with ‘topless’ photos is ridiculous.” However, there were also other ‘celebrities’, such as Miley Cyruswho uploaded nude photos in solidarity with the Kardashian.

Kimoji, their ’empowered emojis’

Two years later, Kim returned to the fray in her peculiar fight for equality. On this occasion, the goddess of reality television came up with the idea of ​​taking advantage of the fashion for ’emojis’ to create her own, some ’empowered emojis’ type ‘girl power’to download with messages from his own App, which he had launched in 2015.

She launched them on International Women’s Day, in pink and with messages like “my body, my choice”, however, they received a barrage of criticism for being rather superficial and highly sexualized. Of course, she won a pasta. It was said that more than three million dollars.

No to ‘free the nipple’

Fed up with criticism about her way of understanding feminism, the ‘influencer’ exploded in a forum of bloggers which he attended a short time later. “I don’t consider myself a feminist”, he said and went on to explain, “I don’t like labels. I just do what makes me happy.”

However, he also stressed that he fights to get “women to have confidence. I love supporting other women.” But, after those nice words, he messed her up again. “I’m not a ‘nipple free’ girl”, he said in reference to the movement to free female nipples, censored in most social networks and that his sister Kendall has not hesitated to follow. Show your ass yes, but claim freedom for our nipples no? Once again, Kim proved that your ideas about feminism are a bit thick.



I’m not a feminist… or maybe I am



After another flurry of criticism, the celeb published a long letter on her social networks titled ‘Why I don’t consider myself a feminist’. In it, she explained his reasons for not labeling himself in the movement for equality. However, as much as she tried to make it appear that she wanted to disassociate herself from him, later, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabiaacknowledged that she feels feminist and that she even does “much more than people who say they are” for the movement, she explained, ending by confessing that “I feel in my soul that I am a feminist”.

Meanwhile, although we do not know for sure if she has progressed in that feminism of hers, what she has done is continue to train. In addition to being one of the most important businesswomen in the world, Kim studies law and has campaigned to promote the reintegration of people who have been released from prison and the rights of people in prison, such as ’90 Days to Freedom,’ an initiative to free non-violent drug offenders from life sentences. He has even assured that when he finishes his degree and sets up a law firm, he will give them work to set an example.

In a business plan, there is no one who overshadows Kim Kardashian. Stefanie KeenanGetty Images

Also, at her beauty brand, SKKN, which just launched, is trying to promote a beauty with a certain ethics, with refillable bottles. Maybe it’s all about marketing –There are already those who talk about ‘greenwashing’– or maybe he really wants to help promote change, something he could do given his enormous media influence. She assures that she worries about the future. Not surprisingly, it is mother of four children, two of them by the way born by surrogacy of surrogate wombssomething that also earned him criticism, despite the fact that he explained that he was doing it for health reasons.

The truth is that, despite all this and despite not having shown at any time too much knowledge of what the feminist movement is, we must remember the words of another iconic woman of the 21st century and, yes, she is a reference in the fight for equality, Emma Watson that, when criticized for appearing semi-topless in a fashion magazine and branded her a hypocrite and following the model of women designated by the patriarchy, she replied: “Feminism is not a stick with which to beat another woman. It is freedom, liberation, equality”. And he claimed his right to decide. In the same way that Kim Kardashian claims hers to make her ass and her curves her flag without having to be embarrassed about it.

Paka Diaz

Journalist, screenwriter and writer specialized in feminism and any topic that has to do with human rights and gender equality and the LGTB + collective.

