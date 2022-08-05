Kim Kardashian’s bone density claim has social media dragging her left and right

ads

Unsolicited, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on August 3 to brag, of all things, about her bone density. Showing off a specialized body scan she had done, via Vanity Fair, Kardashian wrote alongside images of her bone scan, “YOU HEAR THAT?!?!!! MY BONES ARE STRONGER THAN 93-97% OF PEOPLE. » Uh.. K? According to the scan, Kardashian has also lost a good amount of body fat since May 2021, dropping from 25% to 18.8% body fat. As Vanity Fair points out, body fat percentage differs from body mass index (BMI) measurements. While BMI categorizes people as “underweight”, “healthy”, “overweight”, “obese” or “morbidly obese” based on their weight and height, the former separates the content into a body’s fat from its muscles.

The internet instantly lit up with reactions. One Reddit user pointed out, “As someone with ED, it triggers so much for some people.. why would she include all her numbers like that?! Meanwhile, another joked that “it’s pretty easy to get low body fat when it’s all sucked up,” implying that Kardashian had undergone liposuction. One user even said it was “the last straw” for them, leading them to unfollow Kardashian after seeing this particular (over)sharing.

On Twitter, one user wondered if it was time to stop giving this Kardashian news a platform, call him “superficial and mean-spirited ‘news’ at best. Summarizing public opinion best, however, was a use of Twitter that simply wrote“I don’t care. »