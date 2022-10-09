Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Corrects Psalm Singing: Video

Kim Kardashian is like us — amazed by the talents of her children.

“OMG they are so cute I had to share them,” the Skims mogul, 41, captioned a Sunday, Oct. 9 Instagram video of his daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3. , in the car.

“True love don’t complicate me,” Psalm sang in the Sunday video, as he strapped into his car seat before Chicago interrupted his vocal styles with some helpful advice.

“No, Psalmy, it’s not, ‘Don’t complicate me,'” Chicago explained before shouting part of dad Kanye West“True Love” duet with XXXTENTACION. “It’s, ‘True love shouldn’t be so complicated. I thought I would die in your arms.

The Impromptu Jam Session of Chicago and Psalm Injury 2 the track quickly impressed the The Kardashians star – who shares the little ones with her ex-husband West, alongside North, 9, and Saint, 6 – and her famous family. “They are the cutest ever”, Khloe Kardashian gushed via his niece and nephew’s Instagram comment.

West – who Kim filed for divorce from in February 2021 – has also been candid about her youngest son’s musical gifts.

“My son Psalm is brilliant,” the “Heartless” rapper said during his Friday, Oct. 7 appearance on Tucker Carlson tonight. “So, at this moment, [Kim and I have] come to a compromise [with his school plans]. … My children go to my school [Donda Academy] after school, and they learn the choir. I sat there with my son, and he came over, and he said, ‘Why do I need to sing? I don’t even go to your school.’

While West is happy to see Psalm following in his footsteps, Kim loves taking him – and his other kids – from place to place.

“There will be times when [North] is like, ‘I don’t get in a car with my brother,’ so coming home in the morning must be a fun thing, and luckily a lot of our friends and cousins, they all live in the same neighborhood,” Kim recalled during from an appearance in September 2021 on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I’m like the mother of carpooling. I go to three houses every morning to pick up children, and I have to do one thing.

She added at the time: “Sometimes we have to take two cars because we’ve agreed to take so many, and I have to separate the kids because [North] wants her own music, she wants her own vibe, she wants to sing with her friends, so I have to compromise. It’s always a thing.

The Self-centered the author further admitted during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan last month that seven of his children and those of his sisters all go to the same school, which is “so much fun” for carpool rides.