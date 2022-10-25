Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Is a Mini Kendall Jenner: Photo

Model in the making? Kim KardashianChicago’s daughter looks more like her aunt Kendall Jenner every day – and already serves up similar looks!

The Skims founder, 41, reposted a side-by-side photo of Chicago, 4, and Jenner, 26, on Sunday, July 24, confirming that her daughter is slowly becoming her sister’s twin. The photo – which was originally posted by the KimKardashSassy fan page – revealed how similar the niece and aunt are these days.

Chicago, who is Kardashian’s third child and ex-husband Kanye West, played into the camera in the blink of an eye. (The exes also share daughter North, 9, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.)

The little one’s pouty lips, full eyebrows, and pointed chin are all signature Jenner traits. Chicago even nailed the model’s intense eye contact in the photo.

This isn’t the first time Chicago has been compared to her famous aunt. In December 2021, fans pointed out that Kardashian’s third child was the spitting image of Jenner as she struck several modeling poses during their annual Christmas card outings.

“Chicago is coming for Aunt Kendall’s job,” a fan wrote at the time on the Self-centered author’s message. A second Instagram user added, “Chicago is natural! Watch out Kendall!

The 818 Tequila founder, who is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling without children, has said over the years that she is happy as an aunt for now.

“I have times when I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby now? But I don’t, I don’t,” Jenner said. Ellen Degeneres in March 2018. “I can wait a little longer, but it’s great because I have all these little babies to play with. So I can play with them and then return them. They are all really cute.

Jenner became an aunt in 2009 at the age of 14 when her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, welcomed his son Mason. (The 43-year-old Poosh founder and then-boyfriend Scott Disick later added to their brood with Penelope and Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively.)

The Rebels: City of Indra the other sisters of the co-author, Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have also become mothers in recent years. Khloé, 38, welcomed daughter True in April 2018 with her then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Although the duo broke up in 2021, We Weekly confirmed in July that they were expecting their second child via surrogate.

Kylie, for her part, gave birth to daughter Stormi in February 2018. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and Travis Scott then welcomed her second baby, a son, in February this year.

Despite pressure from her mother, Kris Jennerto have children as soon as possible, Kendall remained vocal about wanting to wait.

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger.’ But guess what? It’s my life,” the Kendall + Kylie creator, who dated Devin Booker for two years before splitting in June, the 66-year-old momager said during a May episode of The Kardashians. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

She added: “I still have a lot to figure out before I can, for example, welcome a child into my life. I always enjoy life on my own. And I’m okay with that right now.

